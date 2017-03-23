THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: a novembre la ristampa dei primi due dischi

Il prossimo 23 novembre la Nuclear Blast Records
ristamperà in formato CD ed LP Internal Affairs
e Skyline Whispers
, primi due album dei rocker svedesi The Night Flight Orchestra
.
Gli album sono pre-ordinabili a questo link
, conterranno bonus track e le copertine saranno rinnovate.Internal Affairs
01. Siberian Queen
02. California Morning
03. Glowing City Madness
04. West Ruth Ave
05. Transatlantic Blues
06. Miami 5:02
07. Internal Affairs
08. 1998
09. Stella Ain’t No Dove
10. Montreal Midnight Supply
11. Green Hills Of Glumslöv
Bonus:
12. Song For Ingebörg
Skyline Whispers
01. Sail On
02. Living For The Nighttime
03. Stilleto
04. Owaranai Palisades
05. Lady Jade
06. I Ain’t Old, I Ain’t Young
07. All The Ladies
08. Spanish Ghosts
09. Demon Princess
10. Skyline Whispers
11. Roads Less Traveled
12. The Heather Reports
Bonus:
13. September, You’re A Woman