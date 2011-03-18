NANOWAR OF STEEL: svelate tracklist e cover del nuovo album

|
I Nanowar Of Steel hanno reso disponibili, tramite i propri canali social, tracklist e cover del loro prossimo album, che si intitolerà Stairway To Valhalla ed uscirà il 9 novembre prossimo per la Audioglobe.
Tracklist:
01. Declination (Intro)
02. Barbie, MILF Princess Of The Twilight (feat. Fabio Lione)
03. The Call Of Cthulhu
04. Heavy Metal Kibbles
05. Il Maestro Myagi Di Pino (Interlude)
06. L'Opelatole Ecologico
07. Images And Swords (Interlude)
08. In The Sky
09. ...And Then I Noticed She Was A Gargoyle
10. Tooth Fairy
11. Vegan Velociraptor
12. Another Drill In The Wall (Interlude)
13. Ironmonger (The Copier Of The Seven Keys)
14. Bum Voyage (interlude)
15. Uranus
16. The Crown And The Onion Ring (Interlude)
17. The Quest For Carrefour
18. Hail To Liechtenstein (feat. Alessandro Del Vecchio)