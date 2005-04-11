MACHINE HEAD: Phil Demmel e Dave McClain lasciano la band

Nella serata di ieri, Robb Flynn
ha annunciato, tramite il profilo di facebook dei Machine Head
, l'abbandono di Phil Demmel
e Dave McClain
, rispettivamente chitarrista e batterista della band.
Nel cercare di dare una spiegazione a questo doppio split, Flynn
ha parlato di un progressivo allontanamento personale e musicale con i due e si è dato la colpa di ciò, ammettendo di aver tenuto troppo strette le redini del gruppo, soffocando i ragazzi.We have grown apart as people. Musically, we've grown apart. I have held on too tight to the reins of this band, and I have suffocated those guys.
I've got some rough edges, I'm kind a barnacle. And those rough edges have given us the success we have, but they've also hurt the people around me.
I've got a lot of drive, but I've got a lot of anger and rage. And that drive of mine has alienated folks in the band.
L'addio di Demmel
e Dave McClain
non sarà immediato: ci sarà occasione di un ultimo tour statunitense in cui verrà celebrata questa formazione e la fine di un'era, dopodiché non è chiaro ciò che sarà della band, per quanto il bassista Jared MacEachern
pare abbia manifestato l'intenzione di continuare.
Ringraziamo l'utente del nostro forum Metal Shock