MACHINE HEAD: Phil Demmel e Dave McClain lasciano la band
29/09/2018 - 07:53 (227 letture)

FABRYZ
Sabato 29 Settembre 2018, 11.29.28
6
Perché no? Ormai si riuniscono tutti..$$$$
Burning Man
Sabato 29 Settembre 2018, 11.13.37
5
Ma ci credete davvero che torneranno alla formazione originale? Duce e Kontos lo manderebbero affanculo all'istante, ormai quella band rabbiosa e quel Flynn che urlava let freedom ring with the shotgun blast non esiste più porco dio, ora esiste solo un megalomane modaiolo che suona unicamente per il proprio business
FABRYZ
Sabato 29 Settembre 2018, 11.04.05
4
Vai di reunion con la formazione originale di burn my eyes..adesso o mai più
Aceshigh
Sabato 29 Settembre 2018, 9.37.25
3
Due musicisti eccellenti. Uno compagno dai tempi dei Vio-Lence, ritrovato nel momento della rinascita qualitativa della band, l'altro pure una colonna del sound della band dall'ormai lontano TMTC. Perdite veramente significative, ma se il problema è un allontanamento musicale - vista l'ultima release - non posso che schierarmi dalla loro parte...
lethalzorker
Sabato 29 Settembre 2018, 9.23.28
2
Sono scioccato!! E molto dispiaciuto specialmente per Phil Demmel un quasi fratello dai tempi dei Vio-lence. Spero in un ripensamento almeno per lui. Che amarezza!!
manzo
Sabato 29 Settembre 2018, 8.58.22
1
Si metterà col tipo dei Behemoth a venedere croccantini per cani
RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
23/11/2014
Live Report
MACHINE HEAD + DARKEST HOUR + DIABLO BLVD
Alcatraz, Milano, 19/11/2014
27/05/2012
Live Report
METALLICA + MACHINE HEAD + GOJIRA
Stadio Friuli, Udine, 13/05/2012
20/01/2012
Live Report
MACHINE HEAD + BRING ME THE HORIZON + DEVILDRIVER + DARKEST HOUR
Alcatraz, Milano, 13/11/2011
28/02/2008
Intervista
MACHINE HEAD
Parla Dave McClain
03/07/2007
Live Report
IRON MAIDEN + MOTORHEAD + MACHINE HEAD
Stadio Olimpico, Roma, 20/06/2007
18/11/2008
Live Report
SLIPKNOT + MACHINE HEAD + CHILDREN OF BODOM
Palasharp, Milano, 18/11/2008
 
