VIRVUM: in Italia a marzo coi Bloodshot Dawn

|
I Virvum, gruppo progressive/technical death metal svizzero, annunciano il tour europeo che terranno insieme ai Bloodshot Dawn per promuovere il loro ultimo album Illuminance, ripubblicato dalla Season Of Mist lo scorso anno. La band commenta:
"We are excited to embark on the "Interdimensional Spacegoats Across Europe Tour" with our friends in Bloodshot Dawn. This run is a very special one, as it marks our very first headlining tour since the release of our debut record "Illuminance" in 2016. We can't wait to perform for all our European supporters again, while we all just confusedly float through space and reach infinite enlightenment in the presence of the ultimate generous goat god. Please grab your tickets before they are all gone!"
Tra i concerti annunciati, riportati di seguito, è presente anche l'unica data italiana di domenica 17 marzo al Rework Club di Perugia.
VIRVUM
+BLOODSHOT DAWN
03 Mar 19 Brighton (UK) The Green Door Store
04 Mar 19 Newscastle (UK) Trillians
05 Mar 19 Edinburgh (UK) Bannermanns
06 Mar 19 Leicester (UK) Dryden Street
07 Mar 19 Hitchin (UK) Club 85
08 Mar 19 London (UK) Black Heart
09 Mar 19 Paris (FR) Gibus
10 Mar 19 Haarlem (NL) Patronaat
12 Mar 19 Copenhagen (DK) Beta
13 Mar 19 Hamburg (DE) Bambi Galore
14 Mar 19 Prague (CZ) Fatal Music Club
15 Mar 19 Brno (CZ) Unleaded Coffee
16 Mar 19 Graz (AT) Club Q
17 Mar 19 Perugia (IT) Rework Club
18 Mar 19 Baden (CH) Werkk