RIOT: in arrivo a fine novembre 'Thundersteel – 30th Anniversary Edition'

|
Il prossimo 30 novembre la Metal Blade Records pubblicherà Thundersteel – 30th Anniversary Edition, ristampa per il trentesimo anniversario dello storico disco degli statunitensi Riot.
L'album sarà disponibile in formato CD/DVD digipack ed LP in varie colorazioni, ecco la tracklist completa della versione CD/DVD:
CD:
01 Thundersteel
02 Fight Or Fall
03 Sign Of The Crimson Storm
04 Flight Of The Warrior
05 On Wings Of Eagles
06 Johnny's Back
07 Bloodstreets
08 Run For Your Life
09 Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart)
10 Bloodstreets - Alternate Ending Version
11 Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart) - Alternate version
12 On Wings Of Eagles - Live 1988
13 Flight Of The Warrior - Live 1988
14 Johnny’s Back - Live 1988
15 Thundersteel - Live 1988
Remastered by Patrick W. Engel at TEMPLE OF DISHARMONY in January 2017. Additional work in September 2018.
DVD
1. “Thundersteel” Live in Halletsville, Texas, 1988 [Video] ca. 70 min
01 Fight Or Fall
02 Fire Down Under
03 Sign Of The Crimson Storm
04 On Wings Of Eagles
05 Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart)
06 Flight Of The Warrior
07 Outlaw
08 Bloodstreets
09 Run For Your Life
10 Drum Solo
11 Johnny's Back
12 Swords And Tequila / Blues Jam
13 Guitar Solo
14 Thundersteel
2. “Thundersteel” Anniversary Shows (recorded October 24th and 25th, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan) [Video]
01 Narita
02 Fight Of Fall
03 Sign Of The Crimson Storm
04 Swords And Tequila
05 Dance Of Death
06 Warrior
07 Flight Of The Warrior
08 Thundersteel
09 Documentary & Interview footage with Masa Itoh, Japan 1989
3. Production Videos
01 Bloodstreets
02 Born in America
03 Restless Breed