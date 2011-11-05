      Privacy Policy
 
RIOT: in arrivo a fine novembre 'Thundersteel – 30th Anniversary Edition'
30/09/2018 - 13:00 (106 letture)

mic
Domenica 30 Settembre 2018, 15.48.16
3
da quando sono canadesi?
Silvia
Domenica 30 Settembre 2018, 14.18.28
2
Pezzo bellissimo, grande voce. Secondo me il video che girava allora nelle heavy rotations, Bloodstreets, era fuorviante perche' non rispecchava la potenza della band
sonny73
Domenica 30 Settembre 2018, 14.01.32
1
Ho la prima edizione ma questa non mi dispiacerebbe affatto.
ARTICOLI
21/08/2018
Articolo
RIOT NOT QUIET
365 Giorni di Rock al Femminile
06/06/2016
Live Report
METAL RIOT: SOUL OF STEEL + OVERKHAOS + SHADEWARD
Nordwind Discopub, Bari (BA), 01/06/2016
17/05/2016
Live Report
RIOT V
Circolo Colony, Brescia (BS) , 13/05/2016
01/11/2014
Intervista
RIOT V
Nel nome di Mark Reale
12/01/2014
Intervista
HATRIOT
Zetro non scriverà MAI canzoni d'amore!
05/11/2011
Intervista
RIOT
Intervista con sorpresa
 
