FIGHT THE FURY: in arrivo l'EP di debutto 'Still Breathing', online il singolo

Il frontman e bassista degli Skillet John Cooper svela ora maggiori dettagli circa il disco di debutto del suo nuovo progetto musicale dal nome Fight The Fury. L'EP si intitolerà Still Breathing e sarà disponibile sul mercato a partire dal 26 ottobre, con pubblicazione a cura della Atlantic Records. In attesa dell'uscita del disco, la band presenta in anteprima il singolo estratto My Demons, ascoltabile in fondo.
Ecco il commento di Cooper in merito al brano:
"My Demons’ is the first song that I wrote for the project about five years ago when I first had the idea to start Fight the Fury. It’s a good first taste for fans because it’s got all of the ingredients of the band: aggression, melody, screaming, angst, a touch of progressive rock, and frenzied chaos. It touches on some dark themes that can be related in general to most people’s individual struggles in life. However, I wrote it specifically for those who have been victims of abuse. Some scars run so deep that we never fully heal. My hope is that through the lyrics, people will vent their anger and see that there is always light at the end of the tunnel."
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist dell'EP Still Breathing:
My Demons
Dominate Me
Still Burning
I Cannot
Lose Hold Of It All
Oltre al frontman, i Fight The Fury vedono la presenza del chitarrista Seth Morrison (Skillet), del batterista Jared Ward e del chitarrista John Panzer III.