      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Fight The Fury
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/10/18
ARCANE TALES
Legacy of the Gods

02/10/18
SUICIDE FOREST
Suicide Forest

05/10/18
MONUMENTS
Phronesis

05/10/18
WRATH
Rage

05/10/18
STEVE HACKETT
Broken Skies - Outspread Wings (1984-2006)

05/10/18
INIRA
Gray Painted Garden

05/10/18
WINHAND
Eternal Return

05/10/18
EARTHSHIP
Resonant Sun

05/10/18
DEATHHAMMER
Chained to Hell

05/10/18
BLACK PEAKS
All That Divides

CONCERTI

02/10/18
EUROPE
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

03/10/18
PRIMAL FEAR + RIOT V + EXISTANCE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

04/10/18
E-FORCE + FLAMING WREAKAGE + VEXOVOID
EXENZIA - PRATO

04/10/18
DEWFALL + SHORES OF NULL + VETRARNOTT
GARAGESOUND - BARI

05/10/18
SAXON + FM + RAVEN
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

05/10/18
ERIK MARTENSSON & MAGNUS HENRIKSSON (ECLIPSE)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

05/10/18
E-FORCE + FLAMING WREAKAGE + VEXOVOID
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE (CH)

05/10/18
GLI ATROCI
DEFRAG - ROMA

05/10/18
DRAGONHAMMER + THE GREAT DIVIDE + SKULL JACK
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

05/10/18
HANIWA + GUESTS
EXENZIA - PRATO
FIGHT THE FURY: in arrivo l'EP di debutto 'Still Breathing', online il singolo
01/10/2018 - 11:02 (57 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/10/2018 - 11:02
FIGHT THE FURY: in arrivo l'EP di debutto 'Still Breathing', online il singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/10/2018 - 18:11
SYLVAINE: online il brano ''L'Appel Du Vide''
01/10/2018 - 17:15
THE ORDER OF APOLLYON: ascolta un altro brano
01/10/2018 - 17:08
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE: iniziate le registrazioni del nuovo disco
01/10/2018 - 16:53
BEHEMOTH: online il video della nuova 'Bartzabel'
01/10/2018 - 16:46
NAZARETH: disponibile il video della titletrack del nuovo disco
01/10/2018 - 15:45
URN: firmano per la Season of Mist
01/10/2018 - 15:38
SIGH: disponibile un nuovo brano ed i dettagli del prossimo disco
01/10/2018 - 11:52
HATE SQUAD: i dettagli di 'Reborn from Ashes' in uscita a dicembre
01/10/2018 - 11:46
TRAGODIA: 'Before the Fall' uscirà a novembre
01/10/2018 - 11:32
PRIMAL FEAR: ecco gli orari della data di Milano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     