THE EXPLODING EYES ORCHESTRA: tutto il nuovo album in streaming

Grazie al player riportato in basso è possibile ascoltare interamente in streaming II, il nuovo album dei The Exploding Eyes Orchestra in uscita il 5 ottobre via Svart Records. Il disco, successore di I, segna la fine della carriera della band, dal momento che i Jess And The Ancient Ones, gruppo originario di Thomas Corpse e soci, è tornato in attività.
In merito al capitolo conclusivo della carriera, lo stesso Corpse annuncia:
"I wrote all kinds of material at home and came up with the idea to ask my fellow bandmates to join me for a session. We then went to the studio and laid down 14 tracks, half of which was released on part I in 2015, and the rest sees the light of day now as the closing chapter is coming out. The music on this album is a bit all over the place, just like we were at the time, but in a way, it manages to sound like a well thought-out album".
II - tracklist:
1. Those of Us Left
2. Belladonna
3. Harmain
4. The Things You Do
5. The Birch and The Sparrow
6. Go Go Johnny Do
7. Love Eternal