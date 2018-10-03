ALKYMIST (DK): ascolta il brano 'Djinn' dal primo album

|
Uscirà questo venerdì 5 ottobre via Indisciplinarian il primo full-length omonimo degli Alkymist, quartetto progressive/doom metal di Copenhagen. Il disco è anticipato dal singolo Djinn, ascoltabile in basso.
Il cantante Peter Bjørneg descrive così il brano:
""Djinn was the second song to be completed in the world of Alkymist. Along with the track Myling, it helped to define the band's musical cosmos and ensured the path that it were going to tread. The lyrics in Djinn revolve around arrogance and greed…".
Alkymist sarà disponibile nei formati digitale ed LP, quest'ultimo in edizione limitata a cinquecento copie. Di seguito la tracklist:
1. Ghost
2. Djinn
3. Myling
4. Black Egypt II
5. Paradise
6. Serpent