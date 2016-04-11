LUCIFERICON: tutto l'album d'esordio in streaming

Collegandosi qui
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima nella sua interezza Al-Khem-Me
, full-length di debutto dei deathster Lucifericon
in uscita domani 5 ottobre via Invictus Productions
. Il disco segue gli EP The Occult Waters
(pubblicato dalla band nel 2012) e Brimstone Altar
del 2016.
Tracklist:1. Inside The Serpent's "I"
2. Succubus Of The 12th Aether
3. Zsin-Niaq-Sa
4. Flesh unto Void, Void unto Flesh (The Twofold Gate)
5. Intrinsic Being
6. Azothoz : The Alpha & Omega of Zoa-Azoa
7. Al-Khem-Me
8. Sevenfold