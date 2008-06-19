TED NUGENT: annunciato il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano

|
Il prossimo 9 novembre Ted Nugent pubblicherà il suo quattordicesimo disco in studio intitolato The Music Made Me Do It, che sarà disponibile il formato CD/DVD.
Ecco la tracklist completa ed il video girato per la titletrack, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
CD tracklisting:
The Music Made Me Do It
Where Ya Gonna Run to Get Away From Yourself
Cocked, Locked & Ready to Rock
Bigfundirtygroovenoize
I Love Ya Too Much Baby
Backstrap Fever
I Just Wanna Go Huntin'
Fred Bear
Sunrize
Sunrize Fender (Fender Bass VI Solo)
DVD tracklisting:
Live At Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights MI
(Feedback intro, affectionately named Light My Campfire)
Star Spangled Banner
Baby Please Don't Go
Free-For-All
Gonzo
Paralyzed
Wang Dang Sweet Poon Tang
Good Friends
(Blues Jam, affectionately named Blues On The Grill)
I Need You Bad
Hey Baby
I Still Believe
Fred Bear
Motor City Madhouse
Cat Scratch Fever
Stranglehold
Don't Tread On Me
Great White Buffalo