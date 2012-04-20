KRAANIUM: online la clip di 'Forced Rectal Exhumation'

|
E' ora disponibile in streaming insieme al suo videoclip il brano Forced Rectal Exhumation dei Kraanium, band brutal death metal norvegese. La canzone anticipa l'uscita dell'album Slamchosis fissata al 26 ottobre dalla Comatose Music.
Tracklist:
1. . Bound to Kill
2. Blob of Inhuman Metamorphic Transfusion
3. Gratification Through Annihilation
4. Forced Rectal Exhumation
5. Slamchosis
6. Larva Infested Cum Sluts
7. Midget Fucker
8. Slam Her Guts Out
9. Face Fucked with a Brick
10. Putrescent Indulgence