GOTTHARD: a dicembre in arrivo un doppio disco acustico

Il prossimo 7 dicembre la Nuclear Blast Records pubblicherà Defrosted 2, nuovo doppio disco acustico dei rocker svizzeri Gotthard registrato a marzo durante il Defrosted Tour, che conterrà anche due nuovi brani, What I Wouldn‘t Give e Bye Bye Caroline.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist ed il video di Bye Bye Caroline, traccia ispirata da Caroline degli Status Quo, scritta e realizzata con Francis Rossi:
CD1
01. Miss Me
02. Out On My Own
03. Bang
04. Sweet Little Rock 'N' Roller
05. Beautiful
06. Feel What I Feel
07. Hush
08. Remember It's Me
09. Stay With Me
10. Tequila Symphony No. 5
11. Mountain Mama
CD2
01. Why
02. C'est La Vie
03. One Life One Soul
04. Tell Me
05. Starlight
06. Sister Moon
07. Right On
08. Lift U Up
09. Heaven
10. Anytime, Anywhere
11. Smoke On The Water
12. Bye Bye Caroline (acoustic version)
13. What I Wouldn't Give (acoustic version)