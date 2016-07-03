DAVID REECE: nuovo video per l'ex-cantante di Accept e Bonfire

|
L'ex-cantante di Accept e Bonfire, David Reece, ha pubblicato il video del brano A Perfect Apocalypse, estratto dal suo nuovo album solista Resilient Heart.
Il disco verrà pubblicato il prossimo 9 novembre da Mighty Music e di seguito potrete leggere la tracklist delle versioni CD/digital e vinile in versione limitata.
CD/digital track listing:
01. Any Time At All
02. Wicked City Blues
03. Karma
04. Desire
05. I Don't Know Why
06. Two Coins
07. Ain't Got The Balls
08. Forest Through The Trees
09. Perfect Apocalypse
10. Live Before You Die
11. I'm The One
Vinyl track listing:
Side A
01. Karma
02. Any Time At All
03. I Don't Know Why
04. I'm The One
05. Forest Through The Trees
Side B
06. Perfect Apocalypse
07. Heart Of Stone
08. What About Yesterday
09. Two Coins
10. Live Before You Die