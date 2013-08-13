      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La locandina del tour
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/10/18
VALKYRIA
Tierra Hostil

10/10/18
SABER TIGER
Obscure Diversity

12/10/18
SEVENTH WONDER
Tiara

12/10/18
NUCLEAR HOLOCAUST
Grinding Bombing Thrashing

12/10/18
ATREYU
In Our Wake

12/10/18
DARKNESS
First Class Violence

12/10/18
CURSUS BELLUM
Ex Nihilo Nihil Fit

12/10/18
BEYOND CREATION
Algorythm

12/10/18
BLACK TIGER
Black Tiger

12/10/18
BENIGHTED
Dogs Always Bite Harder Than Their Master (EP)

CONCERTI

10/10/18
ANCESTORS + ELDER
SONIC ROOM - FABRIANO (AN)

11/10/18
THE SKULL + ACID MUFFIN
SPAZIO LIGERA - MILANO

11/10/18
MASTER + NECROT + SEPOLCRO
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

11/10/18
DEAFHEAVEN + INTER ARMA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/10/18
DOPETHRONE + GUESTS
KRAKEN PUB - MILANO

12/10/18
NECROT
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - PESCARA

12/10/18
DEAFHEAVEN + INTER ARMA
CENTRO SOCIALE TPO - BOLOGNA

12/10/18
AVULSED + PERFIDIOUS + BLOODTRUTH + LECTERN
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/10/18
MONUMENTS + VOLA + GUESTS TBA
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

12/10/18
BORN TO FLY FESTIVAL (day 1)
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)
JUNGLE ROT: due date in Italia ad aprile 2019
10/10/2018 - 10:27 (19 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
ARTICOLI
19/09/2014
Live Report
CRYPTOPSY + DISGORGE + JUNGLE ROT
Circolo Colony, Brescia - 14/09/14
23/08/2013
Live Report
JUNGLE ROT + DECREPIT BIRTH + GRANDEXIT + LOCRACY
Escape, Vienna, 13/08/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/10/2018 - 10:27
JUNGLE ROT: due date in Italia ad aprile 2019
20/07/2018 - 00:02
JUNGLE ROT: ecco il video di 'Send Forth Oblivion' e lo streaming del nuovo disco
30/06/2018 - 07:19
JUNGLE ROT: ascolta un nuovo brano
09/06/2018 - 00:04
JUNGLE ROT: a luglio il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
27/03/2018 - 20:22
JUNGLE ROT: guarda il video di The Unstoppable
20/01/2018 - 11:20
JUNGLE ROT: in programma la reissue di 'What Horrors Await'
19/12/2017 - 18:18
JUNGLE ROT: a breve in studio per registrare il nuovo album
09/03/2016 - 13:02
JUNGLE ROT: ecco il video di 'Doomsday'
29/06/2015 - 20:40
JUNGLE ROT: disponibile il video di 'Paralyzed Prey'
27/06/2015 - 10:14
JUNGLE ROT: 'Order Shall Prevail' è disponibile in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/10/2018 - 11:03
SKINDRED: live il 18 febbraio al Legend Club di Milano
10/10/2018 - 10:56
MORBID MESSIAH: ascolta il brano 'Crawling in Guts'
10/10/2018 - 10:42
INJURY: il 19 ottobre il release party a Modena
10/10/2018 - 10:18
IBRIDOMA: disponibile il video di 'Sadness Comes'
10/10/2018 - 02:17
BENIGHTED: il nuovo EP ascoltabile in streaming
09/10/2018 - 19:30
EVOKEN: ascolta la nuova ''Ceremony Of Bleeding''
09/10/2018 - 18:35
HAKEN: ecco il video di Puzzle Box
09/10/2018 - 18:32
CHTHONIC: nuovo video online
09/10/2018 - 11:41
NIBIRU (ITA): entrano nel roster della Ritual Productions
09/10/2018 - 11:25
ICY STEEL: ecco i dettagli e gli ospiti di 'Guest on Earth'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     