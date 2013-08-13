JUNGLE ROT: due date in Italia ad aprile 2019

|
I deathster statunitensi Jungle Rot svelano ora le date del tour di supporto al loro ultimo e omonimo album, pubblicato lo scorso 20 luglio. I thrasher italiani Ultra Violence saranno il gruppo spalla per la prima parte del Send Forth Oblivion 2019, che include anche le due date nel nostro Paese di lunedì 8 e martedì 9 aprile rispettivamente al Rock Town di Cordenons (PN) e allo Slaughter Club di Paderno Dugnano (MI).
Ecco le parole di Dave Matrise in merito al tour:
"Finally, the wheels are in motion and we return to Europe for the first time in five years with the 2019 Send Forth Oblivion Tour Part 1! We are ready to get back and smash audiences with our style of old school metal to all the head-banging lunatics of Europe. We will also be returning to Europe in the summer for the Send Forth Oblivion Tour Part 2 with confirmed appearances at the Brutal Assault and Stonehenge Festivals, with more dates coming soon. The wait is over, the time is near and 2019 is going to be a hell of a year!.
Di lato è riportata la locandina, mentre di seguito potete consultare tutte le date confermate:
December
22 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s (Holiday Of Horror with Macabre)
2019 Send Forth Oblivion Part 1 (with Ultra Violence)
April
5 - Velenje, Slovenia @ Klub Emce Plac
6 - Graz, Austria @ Explosiv
8 - Pordenone, Italy @ Rocktown
9 - Paderno, Italy @ Dugnano Slaughter Club
10 - Zurich, Czech Republic @ Werk 21
11 - Salzburg, Austria @ Rockhouse Bar
12 - Leipzig, Germany @ Bandhaus
13 - Emsdetten, Germany @ Treffpunkt 12 Drei
14 - Brussels, Belgium @ Magasin 4
15 - London, UK @ New Cross Inn
18 - Cardiff, UK @ Fuel Rock Club
19 - Antwerp, Austria @ Kavka
20 - Den Haag, Netherlands @ Hauge Metal Fest
2019 Send Forth Oblivion Part 2
July
19 - Gavle, Sweden @ Gefle Metal Festival
27 - Steenwijk, Netherlands @ Stonehenge Festival
August
TBA - Czech Republic @ Brutal Assault Festival