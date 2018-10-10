REDWOLVES: firmano per la Argonauta Records

|
L'etichetta Argonauta Records annuncia l'ingresso nel proprio roster dei Redwolves, quartetto hard'n'heavy di Copenhagen. La band, che ha attualmente all'attivo l'EP del 2012 Walking Roads, pubblicherà nel 2019 il primo full-length della carriera.
Ecco le parole del gruppo in merito all'accordo discografico:
"Redwolves are very excited that we recently signed a deal with the awesome Argonauta Records! We are certainly looking forward to going on this Rock 'n' Roll voyage with this pioneering label!"
Maggiori dettagli saranno svelati prossimamente.