CORPSEFUCKING ART: a novembre il quinto disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano

Il prossimo 23 novembre la Comatose Music pubblicherà Splatterphobia, il quinto disco dei deathster romani Corpsefucking Art, registrato negli Hombrelobo studios di Roma.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist ed il lyric video del brano Tomator, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina curata da Chris Moyen:
1. Splatterphobia
2. Satanic Barbecue
3. Black Sheep Terror
4. Tomator
5. Nightmare City
6. Robocorpse II
7. Devouring By The Sauce
8. Beyond The Holy Grounds (Tomato Version)
9. Staring Through The Eyes Of The Dead (Cannibal Corpse Cover)
10.Blood, Knife, Mirror
L'album è un omaggio ai registi Umberto Lenzi e Tobe Hooper.