      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

12/10/18
SEVENTH WONDER
Tiara

12/10/18
DARKNESS
First Class Violence

12/10/18
NUCLEAR HOLOCAUST
Grinding Bombing Thrashing

12/10/18
BENIGHTED
Dogs Always Bite Harder Than Their Master (EP)

12/10/18
BLACK TIGER
Black Tiger

12/10/18
RODENT EPOCH
Rodentlord

12/10/18
KADAVAR (GER)
Live In Copenhagen

12/10/18
OUTER HEAVEN
Realms Of Eternal Decay

12/10/18
TERRORIZER
Caustic Attack

12/10/18
TOM MORELLO
The Atlas Underground

CONCERTI

11/10/18
THE SKULL + ACID MUFFIN
SPAZIO LIGERA - MILANO

11/10/18
MASTER + NECROT + SEPOLCRO
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

11/10/18
DEAFHEAVEN + INTER ARMA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/10/18
DOPETHRONE + GUESTS
KRAKEN PUB - MILANO

12/10/18
NECROT
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - PESCARA

12/10/18
DEAFHEAVEN + INTER ARMA
CENTRO SOCIALE TPO - BOLOGNA

12/10/18
AVULSED + PERFIDIOUS + BLOODTRUTH + LECTERN
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/10/18
MONUMENTS + VOLA + GUESTS TBA
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

12/10/18
BORN TO FLY FESTIVAL (day 1)
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

12/10/18
SUICIDAL CAUSTICITY + HATEWORLD + MENSTRUOPHAGIST
EXENZIA - PRATO
CORPSEFUCKING ART: a novembre il quinto disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
11/10/2018 - 01:25 (18 letture)

ARTICOLI
04/06/2012
Live Report
OBITUARY + ADIMIRON + CORPSEFUCKING ART ed altri
Blackout Rock Club, Roma, 02/06/2012
29/05/2011
Live Report
PESTILENCE + ANTROPOFAGUS + CORPSEFUCKING ART
Init Club, Roma, 20/05/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/10/2018 - 01:25
CORPSEFUCKING ART: a novembre il quinto disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
29/03/2018 - 15:21
CORPSEFUCKING ART: a giugno inizieranno le registrazioni del nuovo disco
21/11/2017 - 14:16
CORPSEFUCKING ART: firmano per la Comatose Music
04/09/2017 - 19:57
CORPSEFUCKING ART: online il nuovo singolo
28/01/2017 - 13:38
CORPSEFUCKING ART: in arrivo il primo live album
01/05/2016 - 12:08
CORPSEFUCKING ART: in arrivo il primo live DVD
11/08/2014 - 11:09
CORPSEFUCKING ART: a novembre live a Roma, ecco i dettagli
09/03/2014 - 13:57
CORPSEFUCKING ART: ecco la tracklist del nuovo album
02/09/2012 - 16:16
CORPSEFUCKING ART: una data a Roma per il ventennale
14/03/2011 - 10:54
CORPSEFUCKING ART: una data a Roma a metà aprile
ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/10/2018 - 02:12
FUNERAL ORATION: svelati i primi dettagli del nuovo disco
11/10/2018 - 01:58
OBLIVION: ascolta un nuovo brano
11/10/2018 - 01:47
GRETA VAN FLEET: annunciata una data in Italia
11/10/2018 - 01:33
CRYPTOPSY: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
11/10/2018 - 01:15
TERRORIZER: tutto il nuovo disco in streaming
10/10/2018 - 21:48
P.O.D.: dal vivo il 16 febbraio a Ravenna
10/10/2018 - 20:25
TROND HOLTER: nuovo brano disponibile
10/10/2018 - 20:21
HALESTORM: premiere del video di Do Not Disturb
10/10/2018 - 14:23
METALLIZED: le novità di questa settimana su Spotify!
10/10/2018 - 12:49
SEROCS: diffuso un altro brano dal nuovo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     