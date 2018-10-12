DEVIL`S HAND: ascolta ''Heartbeat Away'' dall'album di debutto

|
I Devil's Hand, nuovo progetto che comprende il citarrista/produttore Mike Slamer (Steelhouse Lane, Seventh Key, Slamer, Terry Brock) e Andrew Freeman (Last In Line), hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Frontiers Music srl, l'audio di Heartbit Away. Il brano è stato scelto come singolo del loro album di debutto intitolato Devil's Hand in uscita nel mese di dicembre.
Tracklist:
01. We Come Alive
02. Falling In
03. One More Time
04. Another Way To Fly
05. Drive Away
06. Justified
07. Rise Above It All
08. Devil’s Hand
09. Unified
10. Heartbeat Away
11. Push Comes To Shove