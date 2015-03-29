ANTONELLO GILIBERTO: disponibile il trailer di 'The Strategy of Chaos'

|
E' ora disponibile il trailer del nuovo lavoro di Antonello Giliberto dal titolo The Strategy of Chaos. Il disco, come annunciato nelle scorse settimane, vede la partecipazione del batterista Salvo Grasso (Metatrone, Hypersonic, Astralium), del bassista Dino Fiorenza (Steve Vai, Paul Gilbert, Zakk Wilde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Metatrone) e (alla tastiera) di Gabriels (Metaphysics, Platens, Vivaldi Metal Project), ospite su tre canzoni. Presto sarà resa nota la data di pubblicazione.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist:
1 The Strategy Of Chaos
2 Threat And Redemption
3 Before The Battle
4 Beata Beatrix The Beautiful Vision
5 Artemisia's Revenge
6 The Depths Of My Soul
7 Wrath Of The Northmen
8 Iron Shadows In The Moon
9 Forgotten Mists
10 Secrets From The Past
11 Alone In The Empty Space