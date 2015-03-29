      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina di The Strategy of Chaos
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

19/10/18
SACRAL RAGE
Beyond Celestial Echoes

19/10/18
ARCTURUS
Sideshow Symphonies

19/10/18
NORTHWARD
Northward

19/10/18
SOULFLY
Ritual

19/10/18
HATESPHERE
Reduced To Flesh

19/10/18
SILENT BULLET THEORY
Divine Ways of Chaos

19/10/18
WHITE WIDDOW
Victory

19/10/18
VALDUR
Goat Of Iniquity

19/10/18
SALIVA
10 Lives

19/10/18
LANDMVRKS
Fantasy

CONCERTI

18/10/18
CALIGULA`S HORSE + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/10/18
TAAKE + BÖLZER + SLEGEST
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/10/18
FRACTAL UNIVERSE + GUESTS
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

19/10/18
VADER + ENTOMBED A.D. + GUESTS
REVOLVER - SAN DONA DI PIAVE (VE)

19/10/18
INJURY + VEXOVOID + BROWBEAT
LA TENDA - MODENA

19/10/18
CARCHARODON + KURT RUSSHELL + GREENPHETAMINE
L'ANGELO AZZURRO CLUB - GENOVA

19/10/18
CRYING STEEL + GUESTS
LET IT BEER - ROMA

20/10/18
ROSS THE BOSS + BULLET + CRYSTAL VIPER
CAMPUS INDUSTRY - PARMA

20/10/18
AZAGHAL + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/10/18
FRACTAL UNIVERSE + GUESTS TBA
THE FACTORY - VERONA
ANTONELLO GILIBERTO: disponibile il trailer di 'The Strategy of Chaos'
17/10/2018 - 21:50 (38 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/10/2018 - 21:50
ANTONELLO GILIBERTO: disponibile il trailer di 'The Strategy of Chaos'
20/09/2018 - 12:09
ANTONELLO GILIBERTO: svelate la copertina e la tracklist di 'The Strategy of Chaos'
27/10/2017 - 12:02
ANTONELLO GILIBERTO: il batterista Salvo Grasso sul nuovo album
31/08/2017 - 11:53
ANTONELLO GILIBERTO: Dino Fiorenza ospite del nuovo album
02/07/2017 - 17:24
ANTONELLO GILIBERTO: annunciato il primo ospite del nuovo disco
29/02/2016 - 13:11
ANTONELLO GILIBERTO: video disponibile online
19/08/2015 - 10:45
ANTONELLO GILIBERTO: online il nuovo video
17/06/2015 - 15:09
ANTONELLO GILIBERTO: svelata la data di pubblicazione del nuovo disco; online un video
02/06/2015 - 10:50
ANTONELLO GILIBERTO: firma per Minotauro Records
29/03/2015 - 14:44
ANTONELLO GILIBERTO: disponibile il trailer del nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/10/2018 - 21:23
BLACK THUNDER: il 20 ottobre live a Busto Arsizio
17/10/2018 - 21:09
KULT: suoneranno a Padova il 24 novembre
17/10/2018 - 20:56
INSANITY ALERT: live il 31 ottobre a Parma
17/10/2018 - 20:43
ARMORED SAINT: ecco gli orari della data di Milano
17/10/2018 - 20:33
BEAST IN BLACK: tornano a febbraio con 'From Hell With Love'
17/10/2018 - 19:15
FUROR GALLICO: a gennaio il terzo disco, ecco i dettagli
17/10/2018 - 19:05
ARTILLERY: ascolta il brano ''Crossroads to Conspiracy''
17/10/2018 - 19:04
GOROD: tutto 'Aethra' ascoltabile in streaming
17/10/2018 - 19:02
CRIPPLE BASTARDS: online il video di ''Passi Nel Vuoto''
17/10/2018 - 19:00
VISCERAL DISGORGE: firmano per la Agonia Records
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     