DISCHI IN USCITA

22/10/18
MORBID MESSIAH
Demoniac Paroxysm

23/10/18
BAD BONES
High Rollers

26/10/18
BLOODBATH
The Arrow of Satan is Drawn

26/10/18
HOLY SHIRE
The Legendary Shepherds of the Forest

26/10/18
ICARUS WITCH
Goodbye Cruel World

26/10/18
FIFTH ANGEL
The Third Secret

26/10/18
KMFDM
Live In The USSA

26/10/18
CARCHARODON
Bukkraken

26/10/18
EISREGEN
Fegefeuer

26/10/18
WESTFIELD MASSACRE
Salvation

CONCERTI

21/10/18
VADER + ENTOMBED A.D. + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

22/10/18
HALESTORM
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

25/10/18
KILLING JOKE
CAMPUS INDUSTRY - PARMA

26/10/18
HOLY SHIRE + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/10/18
THOMAS SILVER + SMALL JACKETS
GRIND HOUSE CLUB - PADOVA

26/10/18
AEVUM + GUESTS
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

27/10/18
LIFE OF AGONY
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

27/10/18
INFERNAL FORCES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL`ADDA (MI)

27/10/18
GLI ATROCI
SOUND CLUB - MILANO

27/10/18
AFFLUENTE + GUESTS
GRIND HOUSE CLUB - PADOVA
NATTRAVNEN: ascolta un nuovo brano
21/10/2018 - 11:09 (28 letture)

11/09/2016 - 12:40
NATTRAVNEN: Kam Lee torna con un nuovo progetto
21/10/2018 - 11:32
ORANGE GOBLIN: annunciate tre date in Italia
21/10/2018 - 11:16
CALLEJON: ecco il video di 'Palmen aus Plastik'
21/10/2018 - 11:01
AEVUM: annunciano il live del 26 ottobre al The One e il nuovo video
21/10/2018 - 10:54
GUARDIANS OF TIME: disponibile il lyric video del brano con Abbath
21/10/2018 - 10:45
GOROD: online il video di 'Bekhten's Curse'
21/10/2018 - 10:37
ABYSMAL GRIEF: suoneranno il 2 novembre a Roma
21/10/2018 - 10:25
STILLNESS BLADE: live il 27 ottobre a Campobasso
21/10/2018 - 10:18
SCARLET AURA: ecco il video di 'Fallin' to Pieces'
20/10/2018 - 12:02
REALM OF WOLVES: in streaming il loro nuovo album
20/10/2018 - 11:56
NORTHWARD: online un nuovo lyric video
 
