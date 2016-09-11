NATTRAVNEN: ascolta un nuovo brano

|
Grazie al video di youtube presente in fondo è possibile ascoltare il brano Upon The Sound Of Her Wings estratto da Kult Of The Raven, il nuovo disco della formazione death metal Nattravnen che sarà pubblicato il 7 dicembre dalla Transcending Obscurity Records.
La band vede la presenza di Kam Lee e Jonny Petterson dei Wombbath, ecco la tracklist:
The Night Of The Raven
Suicidium, The Seductress Of Death
Corvus Corax Crown
Upon The Sound Of Her Wings
Return To Nevermore
From The Haunted Sea
The Anger Of Despair When Coping With Your Death
Kingdom Of The Nattravnen
Kult Av Ravnen