SONS OF LAZARETH: a novembre il debutto, ecco i dettagli e il singolo

|
Dopo aver recentemente firmato per la Argonauta Records, il quartetto stoner rock italiano dei Sons Of Lazareth annuncia i primi dettagli del full-length d'esordio, oltre a rendere disponibile in streaming il singolo estratto Vultures (ascoltabile in fondo).
Il disco si intitolerà Blue Skies Back To Grey e sarà disponibile sul mercato a partire dal 23 novembre. Le dieci tracce del lavoro presentano influenze rintracciabili in band quali Kyuss, Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age, Fu Manchu, Elder, Baroness, Unida, Clutch e Soundgarden.
Ecco le parole del gruppo:
"The perfect combination of all the distinguishing elements of the Sons of Lazareth (emotions, sounds, moods) all together just in one Song. And it turns into the perfect prey for the buzzards ready to feed themselves with our bodies and our remains, but not with our emotions. This is ‘Vultures’".
Tracklist
1. Palm Desert's Blues
2. Escape To Nowhere
3. Vultures
4. Hallee Road
5. Fragile
6. Punctually Late
7. Beautiful Haze
8. Don't Come Looking For Me (Cut The Crap)
9. My City
10. Palm Desert Reverse