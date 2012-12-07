      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del boxset
Clicca per ingrandire
Il boxset
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

22/10/18
MORBID MESSIAH
Demoniac Paroxysm

23/10/18
BAD BONES
High Rollers

26/10/18
BLOODBATH
The Arrow of Satan is Drawn

26/10/18
ICARUS WITCH
Goodbye Cruel World

26/10/18
FIFTH ANGEL
The Third Secret

26/10/18
KMFDM
Live In The USSA

26/10/18
UNLEASHED
The Hunt For White Christ

26/10/18
ENGST
Flächenbrand

26/10/18
CARCHARODON
Bukkraken

26/10/18
CARCHARODON
Bukkraken

CONCERTI

22/10/18
HALESTORM
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

25/10/18
KILLING JOKE
CAMPUS INDUSTRY - PARMA

26/10/18
HOLY SHIRE + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/10/18
THOMAS SILVER + SMALL JACKETS
GRIND HOUSE CLUB - PADOVA

26/10/18
AEVUM + GUESTS
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

27/10/18
LIFE OF AGONY
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

27/10/18
INFERNAL FORCES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL`ADDA (MI)

27/10/18
GLI ATROCI
SOUND CLUB - MILANO

27/10/18
AFFLUENTE + GUESTS
GRIND HOUSE CLUB - PADOVA

27/10/18
BARBARIAN + INGROWN
CSOA ANGELINA CARTELLA - REGGIO CALABRIA
JORN: a dicembre un boxset di dodici CD
22/10/2018 - 18:25 (116 letture)

progster78
Lunedì 22 Ottobre 2018, 18.48.05
2
Sul sito della Frontiers costa 73.99 euro.
progster78
Lunedì 22 Ottobre 2018, 18.42.52
1
Boia miseria che box!!!Grande Lande sia da solista che con gli Ark e Masterplan.
RECENSIONI
71
70
62
50
77
78
73
ARTICOLI
09/12/2012
Live Report
JORN + TEODOR TUFF + DRAGONHAMMER
Exenzia Club, Prato (PO), 07/12/2012
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/10/2018 - 18:25
JORN: a dicembre un boxset di dodici CD
01/03/2018 - 00:30
IVAR BJORNSON & EINAR SELVIK: ascolta la titletrack del secondo disco
19/02/2018 - 19:01
IVAR BJORNSON & EINAR SELVIK: ad aprile il secondo disco
05/06/2017 - 18:29
JORN: pubblicato il video di ''Fire to the sun''
27/05/2017 - 14:02
JORN: guarda il video di 'Life On Death Road'
12/05/2017 - 16:38
JORN: disponibile il video di ''Love Is The Remedy''
28/04/2017 - 17:08
JORN: online il lyric video del brano 'Man Of The 80's'
06/04/2017 - 19:10
JORN: nuovo album in vista
13/02/2017 - 11:00
JORN: ecco il video di 'Rainbow in the Dark'
16/06/2016 - 09:58
JORN: online un altro video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/10/2018 - 18:43
BRING ME THE HORIZON: ecco il singolo con Dani Filth
22/10/2018 - 18:32
FAANEFJELL: disponibile il nuovo video
22/10/2018 - 18:11
UNLEASHED: ascolta un nuovo brano
22/10/2018 - 18:02
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT: posticipate di una settimana le date italiane
22/10/2018 - 14:22
EISREGEN: disponibile il secondo singolo dal nuovo album
22/10/2018 - 12:11
MYLES KENNEDY: ecco il video di 'The Great Beyond'
22/10/2018 - 12:01
ARCANA OPERA: dal vivo il 17 novembre al Vicenza Folk Metal Festival
22/10/2018 - 11:54
SONS OF LAZARETH: a novembre il debutto, ecco i dettagli e il singolo
22/10/2018 - 11:45
FLOGGING MOLLY: live il 28 gennaio all'Estragon di Bologna
22/10/2018 - 11:35
DARKEND: con gli AEgre il 27 ottobre a Modena per la serata 'Obscene'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     