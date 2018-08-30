ESBEN AND THE WITCH: ecco il video di 'Golden Purifier'

|
Gli Esben And The Witch presentano ora il video realizzato per Golden Purifier, canzone proveniente dall'album Nowhere che ricordiamo uscirà il 16 novembre via Season Of Mist.
La band commenta:
"Praise be to Golden Purifier, a giant bird from the old world. A beast misunderstood for it's dark cravings that by it's very nature protects us from death and disease, restoring balance and harmony, collecting the dead so that new life can grow. We wanted the accompanying video to be a meditation on life, decay and the passage of time".