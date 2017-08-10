LORD OF THE LOST: a novembre un nuovo live album

|
Il prossimo 16 novembre la Napalm Records pubblicherà Confession (Live At Christuskirche), nuovo live CD/DVD sinfonico dei tedeschi Lord of the Lost, registrato al Christuskirche di Bochum nel 2017.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist ed un primo estratto, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
CD 1:
Raining Stars
Wander In Sable
Dry The Rain
The Devil You Know
The Love Of God
Ribcages
The Sands Of Time
Six Feet Underground
Beyond Beautiful
Waiting For You To Die
CD 2:
Fall Asleep
Drag Me To Hell
Prison
See You Soon
Full Metal Bawl (The True Story About Her Death)
Fists Up In The Air
My Better Me
Annabel Lee
The Broken Ones
Credo
Lost In A Heartbeat
Lighthouse