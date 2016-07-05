VIOLBLAST: tornano a gennaio con 'Theater of Despair', ecco i dettagli

|
Uscirà l'11 gennaio 2019 via Hostile Media il nuovo e secondo album dei thrasher spagnoli Violblast, dal titolo Theater of Despair.
Il chitarrista Sebas Silvera dichiara:
"This album represents a new level for the band. It was written in a different way than the previous albums, in a more natural way. Santi and I usually write all the instrumental parts, and as we were in a difficult time for personal reasons, we just let the riffs flow, not trying to sound like A or B, but more open minded and free to express ourselves in some kind of way. The lyrics follow the same pattern, they are personal to our vocalist Andrew who has written all of them."
Theater of Despair è stato registrato la scorsa estate presso gli Axtudio di Barcellona. Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito le dieci canzoni della tracklist:
1) Trivialization of Murder
2) Theater of Despair
3) New Orphans Elegy
4) Martyrs Without a Cause
5) Secret Reality
6) The Shadow No Longer Rests
7) Prevail
8) Broken Scepter
9) Painless
10) Scopaesthesic