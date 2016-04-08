VOLBEAT: a dicembre un nuovo live DVD/CD

|
Il prossimo 14 dicembre la Republic Records pubblicherà Let's Boogie! Live From Telia Parken, nuovo live album in formato doppio CD, Blu-ray più doppio CD, DVD più doppio CD, triplo LP e digitale.
Il live è stato registrato il 26 agosto 2017 a Telia Parken in Danimarca, di fronte a più di quarantottomila spettatori.
Ecco la tracklist ed un teaser, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
01. The Devil's Bleeding Crown
02. Heaven Nor Hell
03. Radio Girl
04. Lola Montez
05. Let It Burn (feat. Mia Maja)
06. Doc Holiday
07. Sad Man's Tongue
08. 16 Dollars
09. 7 Shots (feat. Mille Petrozza and Rod Sinclair)
10. Fallen
11. Slaytan
12. Dead But Rising
13. Goodbye Forever
14. Maybellene I Hofteholder
15. The Everlasting
16. For Evigt (feat. Johan Olsen, Mia Maja and Rod Sinclair)
17. Evelyn (feat. Mark "Barney" Greenway)
18. Lonesome Rider
19. Seal The Deal
20. The Garden's Tale (feat. Johan Olsen)
21. Guitar Gangsters And Cadillac Blood (feat. Lars Ulrich)
22. Enter Sandman (feat. Lars Ulrich)
23. A Warrior's Call (feat. Mikkel Kessler)
24. Black Rose (feat. Danko Jones)
25. Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza
26. Still Counting