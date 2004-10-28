NIGHTWISH: a dicembre la ristampa di 'End Of An Era'

|
Il prossimo 7 dicembre la Nuclear Blast Records ristamperà in formato triplo LP ed Earbook (contenente triplo LP, Blu-ray e doppio CD) End Of An Era, live album dei Nightwish registrato in occasione dell'ultima data con Tarja Turunen.
Ecco la tracklist ed un primo estratto:
BluRay
Dark Chest Of Wonders
Planet Hell
Ever Dream
The Kinslayer
Phantom Of The Opera
The Siren
Sleeping Sun
High Hopes
Bless The Child
Wishmaster
Slaying The Dreamer
Kuolema Tekee Taiteilijan
Nemo
Ghost Love Score
Stone People
Creek Mary’s Blood
Over The Hills And Far Away
Wish I Had An Angel
Documentary A Day Before Tomorrow
