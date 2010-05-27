STEVE HACKETT: annunciato il nuovo disco ed il tour

|
Il prossimo 25 gennaio la InsideOut Music pubblicherà At The Edge Of Light, il nuovo disco solista di Steve Hackett che sarà disponibile in versione CD, doppio LP più CD, digitale e mediabook con DVD extra.
Ecco la tracklist:
1. Fallen Walls and Pedestals
2. Beasts In Our Time
3. Under The Eye of the Sun
4. Underground Railroad
5. Those Golden Wings
6. Shadow and Flame
7. Hungry Years
8. Descent
9. Conflict
10. Peace
Ecco la lista completa degli ospiti:
At The Edge Of Light was mainly recorded in Steve's own studio but also around the world. The album features international artists, including Durga and Loreley of Pink Floyd vocal fame with drummers Nick D'Virgilio and Simon Phillips from USA, Sheema on sitar from India, Icelandic drummer/percussionist Gulli Briem, tar player Malik Mansurov and Swedish bass player Jonas Reingold. This album also features Paul Stillwell on didgeridoo, Rob Townsend on sax, bass clarinet and duduk, Amanda Lehmann on vocals, John Hackett on flute, drummer Gary O’Toole, Roger King and Ben Fenner on keyboards, Dick Driver on double bass, violinist and viola player Christine Townsend. All magically honed and engineered by Roger King.
Il chitarrista partirà ad aprile per il Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings & Album Highlights Tour, che toccherà l'Italia per quattro date:
22 April - Kursaal Oostende Oostende, BELGIUM
23 April - Laeiszhalle Hamburg, GERMANY
24 April - TonHalle Munich, GERMANY
26 April - Hegel - Saal Stuttgart, GERMANY
27 April - Museumsquartie Vienna, AUSTRIA
29 April - Teatro Brancaccio Rome, ITALY
30 April - EuropAuditorium Bologna, ITALY
2 May - Teatro Colosseo Turin, ITALY
3 May - Teatro Creberg Bergamo, ITALY
5 May - Haus Auensee Leipzig, GERMANY
6 May - Earth Hall Poznan, POLAND
7 May - Klub Studio Krakow, POLAND
9 May - Compensa Hall Vilnius, LITHUANIA
10 May - Alexela Concert Hall Tallinn, ESTONIA
11 May - Circus Helsinki, FINLAND
13 May - Nalen Stockholm, SWEDEN
14 May - Sentrum Scene Oslo, NORWAY
15 May - Pustervik Gothenburg, SWEDEN
16 May - Amager Bio Copenhagen, DENMARK
18 May - Posten Odense, DENMARK
19 May - Train Aarhus, DENMARK
21 May - Lichtburg Essen, GERMANY
22 May - Cultuurpodium Boerderij Zoetermeer, NETHERLANDS
23 May - Cultuurpodium Boerderij Zoetermeer, NETHERLANDS
24 May - Cultuurpodium Boerderij Zoetermeer, NETHERLANDS
26 May - Rockhal Club Esch-sur-Alzette, LUXEMBOURG
27 May - Trianon Paris, FRANCE
28 May - Volkshaus Zurich, SWITZERLAND
29 May - Zitadelle (outdoor venue) Mainz, GERMANY
31 May - Hall 1, National Palace of Culture (NDK Hall 1) Sofia, BULGARIA
5 June - Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) Valletta, MALTA