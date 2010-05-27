      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

31/10/18
XIBALBA ITZAES
Ah Tza Xibalba Itzaes

02/11/18
OTTONE PESANTE
Apocalips

02/11/18
ARSIS
Visitant

02/11/18
NIGHT GAUNT
The Room

02/11/18
THE HEARD
The Island

02/11/18
PROFANATICA
Altar of the Virgin Whore

02/11/18
HANK VON HELL
Pretty Decent Exposure

03/11/18
ELECTRIC EARTH
Electric Earth

09/11/18
TROND HOLTER
Vlad The Impaler

09/11/18
Anomalie
Integra

CONCERTI

30/10/18
ATTILA + ESKIMO CALLBOY
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

30/10/18
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL`ADDA (MI)

31/10/18
ATTILA + ESKIMO CALLBOY
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

31/10/18
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE + OF MICE & MEN + GUESTS
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

31/10/18
HAGGARD + SOUND STORM + GUESTS TBA
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

31/10/18
GLI ATROCI
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

31/10/18
NOCTURNAL DEPRESSION + SUDDEN DEATH + IMPLODEAD
GROOVE LIVE - FOGGIA

31/10/18
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Lucca Comics & Games

31/10/18
THE SECRET
BENICIO LIVE GIGS - GIAVERA DEL MONTELLO (TV)

31/10/18
SERENITY + VISIONS OF ATLANTIS + TEMPERANCE + DRAGONY
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA
STEVE HACKETT: annunciato il nuovo disco ed il tour
28/10/2018 - 10:38 (28 letture)

tartu71
Domenica 28 Ottobre 2018, 10.50.37
1
sembra che da Roma in giu' non sia piu' Italia....una vergogna
RECENSIONI
85
83
88
89
87
91
86
92
ARTICOLI
14/07/2018
Live Report
STEVE HACKETT
Anfiteatro del Vittoriale, Gardone Riviera (BS), 08/07/2018
25/03/2017
Intervista
STEVE HACKETT
Viaggi, spiritualità e aurore boreali.
27/05/2014
Live Report
STEVE HACKETT
Auditorium Conciliazione, Roma, 22/05/2014
17/05/2011
Live Report
STEVE HACKETT
Teatro Tendastrisce, Roma, 13/05/2011
27/05/2010
Intervista
STEVE HACKETT
From Genesis to Istanbul
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/10/2018 - 10:38
STEVE HACKETT: annunciato il nuovo disco ed il tour
26/07/2018 - 20:53
STEVE HACKETT: a ottobre la raccolta 'Broken Skies - Outspread Wings (1984-2006)'
09/04/2018 - 13:50
THE SEA WITHIN: la nuova band con membri di Transatlantic, Pain of Salvation e Steve Hackett
25/01/2018 - 15:25
ORPHANED LAND: online il brano con Steve Hackett
15/01/2018 - 11:45
STEVE HACKETT: un estratto dal nuovo live DVD
13/11/2017 - 11:51
STEVE HACKETT: a gennaio il nuovo live album
10/03/2017 - 16:19
STEVE HACKETT: online il video di 'Behind The Smoke'
03/02/2017 - 11:34
STEVE HACKETT: ascolta il brano 'In the Skeleton Gallery'
15/12/2016 - 15:56
STEVE HACKETT: in arrivo il nuovo ''The Night Siren''
31/10/2013 - 20:57
STEVE HACKETT: disco live disponibile, video online
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/10/2018 - 11:12
SADIST: parteciperanno all'evento 'Un concerto per Genova' del 17 e 18 novembre
28/10/2018 - 11:00
IHSAHN: pubblicato il nuovo video ''Lend Me The Eyes Of Millennia''
28/10/2018 - 10:53
THOMAS SILVER: ecco il singolo 'Caught Between Worlds'
28/10/2018 - 10:57
NOTHGARD: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
28/10/2018 - 10:38
DANZIG: morto l'ex-chitarrista Todd
28/10/2018 - 10:51
ISKALD: online il nuovo video
28/10/2018 - 10:41
ABYSSOUS: tutto il nuovo EP 'Mesa' ascoltabile in streaming
28/10/2018 - 10:31
KALIDIA: presentano il singolo 'Black Sails'
28/10/2018 - 10:25
IMMINENCE: online il video di 'Paralyzed'
28/10/2018 - 10:13
VEONITY: ascolta il singolo 'Guiding Light' dal prossimo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     