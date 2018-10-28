NORTHTALE: ascolta il singolo 'Shape Your Reality' dal prossimo album

|
Bill Hudson e la sua band power metal Northtale presentano il primo brano estratto dal prossimo album: il singolo, intitolato Shape Your Reality, è ascoltabile grazie al player riportato in basso.
Ecco il commento del gruppo in merito alla canzone:
"We guess some of you figured out the Easter egg floating around the internet yesterday... To those who didn't, here's our first song, a good taste of what we're working so hard on for the upcoming album! More great news to come... For now, enjoy it and #ShapeYourReality!"