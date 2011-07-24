ICE WAR: nuovo album a dicembre, ecco il singolo

|
Uscirà il 23 dicembre tramite l'etichetta Dying Victims Productions Manifest Destiny, il secondo album della one-man band di Jo Capitalicide dal nome Ice War.
Il disco segue di un anno il full-length di debutto omonimo. Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist, l'artista heavy/speed metal canadese ha reso disponibile in streaming il primo singolo estratto No Way of Turning Back.
Tracklist:
A1. No Way of Turning Back
A2. Manifest Destiny
A3. I Would Die For You
A4. Edge of the World
B1. Light Shine On
B2. Ride Alone
B3. I Have No Name
B4. The Labyrinth