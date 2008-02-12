MAGNUM: annunciato un nuovo doppio live album

|
Il prossimo 18 gennaio la SPV/Steamhammer pubblicherà Live At The Symphony Hall, nuovo live album dei rocker britannici Magnum che sarà disponibile in formato doppio CD digipack, triplo LP e digitale.
L'album è stato registrato lo scorso 19 aprile al Symphony Hall di Birmingham in occasione dell'ultimo concerto del tour supporto di Road To Eternity e vede la presenza come ospite di Tobias Sammet sul brano Lost On The Road To Eternity.
Ecco la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
CD1
01. When We Were Younger (8:00)
02. Sacred Blood 'Divine' Lies (6:28)
03. Lost On The Road To Eternity (6:11)
04. Crazy Old Mothers (5:35)
05. Without Love (6:14)
06. Your Dreams Won't Die (5:42)
07. Peaches And Cream (5:09)
08. How Far Jerusalem (10:46)
CD2
01. Les Morts Dansant (5:46)
02. Show Me Your Hands (5:52)
03. All England's Eyes (4:48)
04. Vigilante (5:24)
05. Don't Wake The Lion (Too Old To Die Young) (11:43)
06. The Spirit (4:30)
07. When The World Comes Down (6:11)