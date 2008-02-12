      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del live
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

31/10/18
XIBALBA ITZAES
Ah Tza Xibalba Itzaes

02/11/18
THE HEARD
The Island

02/11/18
PROFANATICA
Altar of the Virgin Whore

02/11/18
HANK VON HELL
Pretty Decent Exposure

02/11/18
OTTONE PESANTE
Apocalips

02/11/18
ARSIS
Visitant

02/11/18
NIGHT GAUNT
The Room

03/11/18
ELECTRIC EARTH
Electric Earth

09/11/18
THORIUM
Thorium

09/11/18
MORTUOUS
Through Wilderness

CONCERTI

30/10/18
ATTILA + ESKIMO CALLBOY
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

30/10/18
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL`ADDA (MI)

31/10/18
ATTILA + ESKIMO CALLBOY
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

31/10/18
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE + OF MICE & MEN + GUESTS
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

31/10/18
HAGGARD + SOUND STORM + GUESTS TBA
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

31/10/18
GLI ATROCI
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

31/10/18
FORGOTTEN TOMB + GUESTS
GROOVE LIVE - FOGGIA

31/10/18
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Lucca Comics & Games

31/10/18
THE SECRET
BENICIO LIVE GIGS - GIAVERA DEL MONTELLO (TV)

31/10/18
SERENITY + VISIONS OF ATLANTIS + TEMPERANCE + DRAGONY
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA
MAGNUM: annunciato un nuovo doppio live album
30/10/2018 - 15:14 (86 letture)

Warrior63
Martedì 30 Ottobre 2018, 18.01.46
1
Splendida notizia.. Band in gran forma come visto a Milano in aprile
RECENSIONI
72
75
75
76
80
87
65
80
86
73
89
ARTICOLI
03/03/2014
Intervista
MAGNUM
Una nuova giovinezza
14/01/2011
Intervista
MAGNUM
Uomini di poche parole
12/02/2008
Intervista
MAGNUM
Parla Tony Clarkin
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/10/2018 - 15:14
MAGNUM: annunciato un nuovo doppio live album
08/12/2017 - 18:05
MAGNUM: online un nuovo lyric video
27/10/2017 - 10:46
MAGNUM: a gennaio il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
04/07/2017 - 11:13
MAGNUM: una data in Italia nell'aprile del prossimo anno
10/12/2016 - 12:56
MAGNUM: Mark Stanway lascia la band
11/11/2016 - 15:22
MAGNUM: in arrivo a gennaio una raccolta di ballads
01/02/2016 - 20:06
MAGNUM: guarda il nuovo video
30/11/2015 - 15:29
MAGNUM: annunciati i dettagli del nuovo album
04/05/2015 - 15:45
MAGNUM: svelato il titolo del nuovo album in uscita il prossimo anno
03/04/2015 - 15:10
MAGNUM: al lavoro sul prossimo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/10/2018 - 19:21
THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT: disponibile il lyric video di 'Dawn of the Planet of the Ashes'
30/10/2018 - 17:32
MOTHER FEATHER: a breve il nuovo album, ascolta un singolo
30/10/2018 - 17:19
SYLVAINE: disponibile in streaming il nuovo album
30/10/2018 - 17:13
FLAT EARTH: online il nuovo singolo dall'album di debutto
30/10/2018 - 15:01
TREAT: online il video di 'Best Of Enemies'
30/10/2018 - 11:55
METHALLOWEEN: i Forgotten Tomb confermati come headliner, ecco il bill e gli orari
30/10/2018 - 11:44
ICE WAR: nuovo album a dicembre, ecco il singolo
30/10/2018 - 11:28
MILL OF STONE: firmano per la MASD Records, ecco le prossime date
30/10/2018 - 11:14
DAVID ELLEFSON: il 19 marzo a Milano per l'evento 'Basstory'
30/10/2018 - 11:01
MANAM: presentano il video di 'Supernova' e il release party
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     