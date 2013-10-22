ICY STEEL: tutto il nuovo album 'Guest on Earth' in streaming

|
Collegandosi qui
è possibile ascoltare nella sua interezza Guest on Earth
, il nuovo album degli Icy Steel
uscito il 26 ottobre via Manifest Records
.
Ecco la tracklist con tutti gli ospiti:1. The Inhabitants of the Solitary Island
(Feat. Mattia Stancioiu, Daniela Manca, Tony Rassu, Gio Lombardi, Carlo "Makika" Spiga, Crabiols Fancellu)
2. Technology of the Ancient Gods
(Feat. Brian Maillard)
3. Eternity of Soul
(Feat. Roberto Tiranti, Kris Laurent, Marta "Minako" Pedoni, Andrea Pinna)
4. Echoes Lost in Time
(Feat. Andrea Pinna, Simone Dionisi, Gabriella Eva Luna)
5. The Calendar (The Beginning of the End)
(Feat. Steve Di Giorgio, David Shankle, Andy Mornar, Leonel Silva)
6. Of the Gods and their Mountain
(Feat. Magnus Ròsen, Gianni Nepi, Maurizio Cadelano)
7. The Empire and the Glory
(Feat. Ralf Sheepers, Olaf Thorsen, Andrea "ToWeR" Torricini, Andrea Pinna)
8. Honour and Cold Wind
(Feat. Ross The Boss, Kenny "Rhino" Earl)
9. With my Horse and Dry Land
(Feat. Mike LePond, Raffaele "Raffo" Albanese, Carlo "Makika" Spiga)
10. Spirit of the Eagle
(Feat. George Call, Francesco Marras, Daniel Camargo)