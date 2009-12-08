AMON AMARTH: guarda il video di 'Raise Your Horns' dal prossimo DVD

|
Gli Amon Amarth hanno registrato gli show tenuti lo scorso anno al Summer Breeze Festival, esibizioni che saranno incluse nel nuovo live album/DVD The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm, disponibile dal 16 novembre su Columbia Records/SONY, assieme a un documentario, alcuni filmati backstage e interviste alla band.
La band ha reso disponibile oggi il video di Raise Your Horns, riportato di seguito insieme alla tracklist:
1. The Pursuit of Vikings
2. As Loke Falls
3. First Kill
4. The Way of Vikings
5. At Dawn's First Light
6. Cry of the Black Birds
7. Deceiver of the Gods
8. Destroyer of the Universe
9. Death in Fire
10. Father of the Wolf
11. Runes to My Memory
12. War of the Gods
13. Raise Your Horns
14. A Dream That Cannot Be
15. Guardians of Asgaard
16. Twilight of the Thunder God