SODOM: online il live video del singolo 'One Step Over the Line'

03/11/2018 - 10:35 (45 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Anna Rosa "annie" Lupo 3 La copertina non é mai stata così zozza...sono fiducioso dei Sodom uber alles 2 Grandi Sodom...e grande lo zio Tom...p.s che album grandioso è il suo ultimo Onkel Tom??? Bellissimo 1 Mah, nulla di che