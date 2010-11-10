SODOM: online il live video del singolo 'One Step Over the Line'

|
I Sodom hanno reso disponibile online il live video di One Step Over the Line. La clip è stata registrata durante l'esibizione della band alla scorsa edizione del RockHard Festival. One Step Over the Line farà parte come bonus track della versione digitale del prossimo EP della band, Partisan, in arrivo il 23 novembre via SPV/Steamhammer.
Ecco le parole di Tom Angelripper:
"Germany/ Rock Hard Festival 2018 - The starting point for the new line up... after weeks of rehearsing it became true, we headlined the Friday at the legendary Amphitheater in Gelsenkirchen (Sodom's hometown). One title was in our set list that we haven’t played in decades. "One step over the line" is a guarantee for wild headbanging! This hit built our frame for the first live-video with the new line up! Sodom are back with a vengeance!".