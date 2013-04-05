      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/11/18
ANOMALIE
Integra

09/11/18
NORDIC UNION
Second Coming

09/11/18
BURNING WITCHES
Hexenhammer

09/11/18
DAVID REECE
Resilient Heart

09/11/18
TROND HOLTER
Vlad The Impaler

09/11/18
Anomalie
Integra

09/11/18
MORTUOUS
Through Wilderness

09/11/18
RADIANT
Radiant

09/11/18
ATHROX
Through the Mirror

09/11/18
GREENLEAF
Hear The Rivers

CONCERTI

07/11/18
TAAKE + SELVANS + DEWFALL + KYTERION
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

07/11/18
POWERWOLF + AMARANTHE + KISSIN' DYNAMITE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

07/11/18
WITCHUNTER + BLACKEVIL
FLORENTIA ROCK LIVE - PORTO D'ASCOLI (AP)

08/11/18
TAAKE + DEWFALL + KYTERION + EYELIDS
DEMODE' CLUB - BARI

08/11/18
TREMONTI + GUESTS
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

08/11/18
WITCHUNTER + BLACKEVIL
CIRCOLO SUPERNOVA - PASSIGNANO (PG)

09/11/18
DIAMOND HEAD + JUNKYARD DRIVE
EXENZIA - PRATO

09/11/18
TAAKE + DEWFALL + KYTERION
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

09/11/18
DEATHCRUSH + GUESTS
MEJLOGU EXTREME METAL FEST - THIESI (SS)

09/11/18
BEYOND CREATION + GUESTS
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)
RIVAL SONS: svelano i dettagli di 'Feral Roots' e il singolo
05/11/2018 - 13:41 (48 letture)

RECENSIONI
88
85
83
77
ARTICOLI
28/06/2018
Live Report
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE + RIVAL SONS
Piazza Napoleone, Lucca, 23/06/2018
22/06/2016
Live Report
BLACK SABBATH + RIVAL SONS
Hallenstadion, Zurigo, 15/06/2016
02/07/2015
Live Report
SLASH FEAT. MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS + RIVAL SONS
Arena Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 26/06/2015
23/06/2013
Live Report
KISS + RIVAL SONS
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 18/06/2013
09/04/2013
Live Report
RIVAL SONS + THE BALCONIES
Zona Roveri, Bologna (BO), 05/04/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/11/2018 - 13:41
RIVAL SONS: svelano i dettagli di 'Feral Roots' e il singolo
16/10/2018 - 18:36
RIVAL SONS: annunciata una data in Italia a febbraio
14/09/2018 - 11:33
RIVAL SONS: guarda il video del nuovo singolo
10/11/2016 - 07:31
RIVAL SONS: una data in Italia a febbraio
20/05/2016 - 16:17
RIVAL SONS: ascolta un nuovo brano
16/05/2016 - 17:21
RIVAL SONS: ecco un sample del brano 'Tied Up'
09/05/2016 - 20:11
RIVAL SONS: disponibile un altro sample
23/04/2016 - 13:00
RIVAL SONS: online un breve estratto del brano 'Baby Boy'
09/04/2016 - 10:13
RIVAL SONS: sample di un nuovo brano disponibile
11/03/2016 - 20:09
RIVAL SONS: nuovo brano disponibile
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/11/2018 - 15:58
STILLA: ascolta un nuovo brano
05/11/2018 - 15:12
DOOMSDAY OUTLAW: la ristampa di ''Suffer More'' prevista per novembre
05/11/2018 - 15:04
ACCEPT: online il video live di ''Breaker''
05/11/2018 - 14:27
BEHEADED: a dicembre inizieranno le registrazioni del sesto album
05/11/2018 - 14:13
MADNESS OF SORROW: ecco il video di 'Sanity' e i prossimi live
05/11/2018 - 14:05
CROSSBONES: al lavoro sul nuovo album atteso per il 2019
05/11/2018 - 13:50
SPEED KILLS: a dicembre il full-length di debutto, ecco i dettagli
04/11/2018 - 16:43
ARCANA 13: online il video della cover di 'Dawn of the Dead / Zombi'
04/11/2018 - 16:27
CORPSESSED: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
04/11/2018 - 16:19
EMIGRATE: a novembre il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed il singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     