RIVAL SONS: svelano i dettagli di 'Feral Roots' e il singolo

I Rival Sons
annunciano l'uscita del loro nuovo album dal titolo Feral Roots
, fissata al il 25 gennaio dall'etichetta Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records
. La band presenta ora il nuovo brano Back In The Woods
, in streaming in basso.
Prodotto dal collaboratore di lunga data (e vincitore di un Grammy Award) Dave Cobb
all’RCA Studio A di Nashville e al Muscle Shoals Sound, Feral Roots
segna il debutto dei Rival Sons
su Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records
. L’artwork dell’album è stato realizzato dall’artista contemporaneo Martin Wittfooth
; eccolo di lato, mentre di seguito è riportata la tracklist:01. Do Your Worst
02. Sugar on the Bone
03. Back in the Woods
04. Look Away
05. Feral Roots
06. Too Bad
07. Stood By Me
08. Imperial Joy
09. All Directions
10. End of Forever
11. Shooting Stars
Ricordiamo che il gruppo tornerà in Italia giovedì 14 febbraio per un'unica data in programma al Campus Industry
di Parma. Qui
i dettagli per ora diffusi.