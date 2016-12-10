CROSSBONES: al lavoro sul nuovo album atteso per il 2019

|
A quasi due anni dall'uscita di WWIII, la formazione heavy/thrash albanese dei Crossbones comunica il suo ritorno con un album di inediti, atteso per i primi mesi del 2019. La band è recentemente entrata a far parte del roster di Alpha Omega Management, di seguito l'annuncio:
"Joining the ALPHA OMEGA family marks a pivotal moment in our music career and we are beyond excited that it finally happened. Moments like this give meaning to everything we stand for. This crazy journey of ours, with more than two decades of uncompromising passion, persistence and sacrifice, is about to take us to new territories yet to be conquered so we can share with the rest of the world a little bit of our dear Albania and Albanian metal. We are confident that our new family will be a loving one, a good adviser and partner, a guide to the right path, a friend and a helping hand. It’s an honor and privilege to work with some of the best people in the music industry. This means that we have to work even harder and we are looking forward to start this new era, a new page, a new level. We dedicate this achievement to our friends, fans and families for always believing in us and supporting us. Grateful to our new family of ALPHA OMEGA for having us on board. The best is yet to come. Let’s do this"
Prossimamente saranno svelati i dettagli del nuovo e terzo full-length, attualmente in fase di lavorazione presso gli Alpha Omega Studios di Como.