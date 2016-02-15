THE VISION ABLAZE: presentano il nuovo singolo 'Call Out'

|
I danesi The Vision Ablaze presentano ora in streaming il video realizzato per Call Out, primo singolo inedito pubblicato dopo l'uscita di Youtopia (Mighty Music). Il brano, registrato da Chris Kreutzfeldt e Søren Jensen presso i BadCat Studio, andrà a comporre il nuovo e secondo album della band, di cui non sono ancora stati resi noti i dettagli.
Ecco le parole del cantante Tim Nederveen in merito al concept di Call Out:
"Call Out’ seeks to awaken our planet. It poses questions, such as when did you decide to be indifferent? When did you fall out? Why did you decide to shut your eyes? We are fast destroying the world we live in - on a hitherto unparalleled scale. Some of us realize the dire consequences, but widespread recognition has yet to surface. We insist on ignoring the warnings all around us, while unwittingly plotting our own demise. The world is falling apart and humanity is rushing fast towards its end. Life as we know it is simply ending with each passing moment."