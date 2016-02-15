      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
The Vision Ablaze
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/11/18
MORTUOUS
Through Wilderness

09/11/18
NORDIC UNION
Second Coming

09/11/18
BURNING WITCHES
Hexenhammer

09/11/18
DAVID REECE
Resilient Heart

09/11/18
TROND HOLTER
Vlad The Impaler

09/11/18
Anomalie
Integra

09/11/18
PSYCROPTIC
As The Kingdom Drowns

09/11/18
ANOMALIE
Integra

09/11/18
RADIANT
Radiant

09/11/18
ATHROX
Through the Mirror

CONCERTI

07/11/18
TAAKE + SELVANS + DEWFALL + KYTERION
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

07/11/18
POWERWOLF + AMARANTHE + KISSIN' DYNAMITE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

07/11/18
WITCHUNTER + BLACKEVIL
FLORENTIA ROCK LIVE - PORTO D'ASCOLI (AP)

08/11/18
TAAKE + DEWFALL + KYTERION + EYELIDS
DEMODE' CLUB - BARI

08/11/18
TREMONTI + GUESTS
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

08/11/18
WITCHUNTER + BLACKEVIL
CIRCOLO SUPERNOVA - PASSIGNANO (PG)

09/11/18
DIAMOND HEAD + JUNKYARD DRIVE
EXENZIA - PRATO

09/11/18
TAAKE + DEWFALL + KYTERION
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

09/11/18
DEATHCRUSH + GUESTS
MEJLOGU EXTREME METAL FEST - THIESI (SS)

09/11/18
BEYOND CREATION + GUESTS
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)
THE VISION ABLAZE: presentano il nuovo singolo 'Call Out'
06/11/2018 - 10:50 (60 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/11/2018 - 10:50
THE VISION ABLAZE: presentano il nuovo singolo 'Call Out'
10/07/2016 - 16:43
THE VISION ABLAZE: guarda il nuovo video
15/02/2016 - 15:31
THE VISION ABLAZE: nuovo video disponibile online
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/11/2018 - 18:05
SARAH LONGFIELD: a novembre il nuovo album
06/11/2018 - 18:07
LAIBACH: tornano in Italia per un'unica data
06/11/2018 - 17:40
BROTHERS OF METAL: ecco il video di ''Prophecy Of Ragnarock''
06/11/2018 - 17:03
CONCEPTION: diffuso il singolo 'Re Conception'
06/11/2018 - 16:55
BURNING WITCHES: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
06/11/2018 - 16:44
A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH: a gennaio il terzo disco, ecco i dettagli
06/11/2018 - 16:28
CORPSEFUCKING ART: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo disco
06/11/2018 - 14:45
RAVEN: a gennaio un nuovo live album
06/11/2018 - 11:32
VIOLBLAST: disponibile il video di 'Trivialization of Murder'
06/11/2018 - 11:20
DARK HORIZON: annunciano il nuovo cantante
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     