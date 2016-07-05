VIOLBLAST: disponibile il video di 'Trivialization of Murder'

|
Quello che vedete di seguito è il filmato che i thrasher spagnoli Violblast hanno realizzato per Trivialization of Murder, primo singolo proveniente dal loro nuovo album Theater of Despair in uscita l'11 gennaio via Hostile Media.
Il chitarrista Sebas Silvera commenta così il brano:
"The song's about an evil germ that we all have inside, and what would happen if we let that germ take control of us. We shot the video at our rehearsal space and it's totally DIY. We directed the video ourselves, set up lights etc, and two friends who had a camera and knew how to use it, Ruben Izquierdo and Jordi Garcia, came up, and helped us recording the video. It was Andrew our vocalist who came up with a rough idea of the video, and throughout the process, we all contributed with ideas to make the video more appropriate with what we all wanted to make".
Theater of Despair - Tracklist:
1) Trivialization of Murder
2) Theater of Despair
3) New Orphans Elegy
4) Martyrs Without a Cause
5) Secret Reality
6) The Shadow No Longer Rests
7) Prevail
8) Broken Scepter
9) Painless
10) Scopaesthesic