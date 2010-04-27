RAVEN: a gennaio un nuovo live album

|
La storica formazione speed metal Raven ha appena annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo Screaming Murder Death From Above: Live In Aalborg, live album in pubblicazione il 18 gennaio tramite SPV/Steamhammer.
La release sarà disponibile nei formati CD digipak, 2LP gatefold e download.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Destroy All Monsters
02. Hell Patrol
03. All For One
04. Hung Drawn And Quartered
05. Rock Until You Drop
06. A.A.N.S.M.M.G.N.
07. Tank Treads (The Blood Runs Red)
08. Faster Than The Speed Of Light
09. On And On
10. Break The Chain
11. Crash Bang Wallop