      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/11/18
MORTUOUS
Through Wilderness

09/11/18
NORDIC UNION
Second Coming

09/11/18
BURNING WITCHES
Hexenhammer

09/11/18
DAVID REECE
Resilient Heart

09/11/18
TROND HOLTER
Vlad The Impaler

09/11/18
Anomalie
Integra

09/11/18
PSYCROPTIC
As The Kingdom Drowns

09/11/18
ANOMALIE
Integra

09/11/18
RADIANT
Radiant

09/11/18
ATHROX
Through the Mirror

CONCERTI

07/11/18
TAAKE + SELVANS + DEWFALL + KYTERION
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

07/11/18
POWERWOLF + AMARANTHE + KISSIN' DYNAMITE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

07/11/18
WITCHUNTER + BLACKEVIL
FLORENTIA ROCK LIVE - PORTO D'ASCOLI (AP)

08/11/18
TAAKE + DEWFALL + KYTERION + EYELIDS
DEMODE' CLUB - BARI

08/11/18
TREMONTI + GUESTS
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

08/11/18
WITCHUNTER + BLACKEVIL
CIRCOLO SUPERNOVA - PASSIGNANO (PG)

09/11/18
DIAMOND HEAD + JUNKYARD DRIVE
EXENZIA - PRATO

09/11/18
TAAKE + DEWFALL + KYTERION
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

09/11/18
DEATHCRUSH + GUESTS
MEJLOGU EXTREME METAL FEST - THIESI (SS)

09/11/18
BEYOND CREATION + GUESTS
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)
RAVEN: a gennaio un nuovo live album
06/11/2018 - 14:45 (115 letture)

David D.
Martedì 6 Novembre 2018, 18.54.01
3
Perchè non un bel DVD? Comunque acquisto assicurato!
Rik bay area thrash
Martedì 6 Novembre 2018, 17.30.54
2
Pensavo contenesse molte più song per essere un live album 🧐, comunque sono sempre su standard qualitativi molto buoni, quindi ben venga un live 😉 (IMHO)
Rik bay area thrash
Martedì 6 Novembre 2018, 17.30.54
1
Pensavo contenesse molte più song per essere un live album 🧐, comunque sono sempre su standard qualitativi molto buoni, quindi ben venga un live 😉 (IMHO)
RECENSIONI
79
75
40
85
89
88
88
ARTICOLI
10/10/2018
Live Report
SAXON + FM + RAVEN
Live Music Club, Trezzo sull’Adda (MI), 05/10/2018
20/05/2017
Live Report
KISS + RAVENEYE
Pala Alpitour, Torino, 15/05/2017
27/07/2016
Live Report
IRON MAIDEN + THE RAVEN AGE
Lisbona/Assago (MI), 11-22/07/2016
16/06/2015
Live Report
MASTODON + THE RAVEN AGE
Estragon, Bologna - 10/06/15
02/04/2015
Intervista
RAVEN
Sempre oltre i limiti
27/04/2010
Intervista
RAVEN
Ancora atletici, ancora metallici
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/11/2018 - 14:45
RAVEN: a gennaio un nuovo live album
10/10/2018 - 21:48
P.O.D.: dal vivo il 16 febbraio a Ravenna
05/09/2018 - 14:11
RAVEN: svelati gli orari del concerto di Trento
25/08/2018 - 11:47
BRAINSTORM: diffuso il video di 'Ravenous Minds'
02/08/2018 - 20:18
THE SKULL: ecco il video di Ravenswood
31/07/2018 - 11:03
RAVEN: live il 14 settembre a Trento
02/07/2018 - 18:37
COLD RAVEN: al lavoro sul prossimo disco col nuovo cantante
10/06/2018 - 10:27
RAVENS CREED: nuovo album ad agosto, ecco il primo singolo
15/05/2018 - 15:02
RAVEN THRONE: in streaming l'ultimo album
03/03/2018 - 10:17
KAMELOT: online il lyric video di 'Ravenlight'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/11/2018 - 18:05
SARAH LONGFIELD: a novembre il nuovo album
06/11/2018 - 18:07
LAIBACH: tornano in Italia per un'unica data
06/11/2018 - 17:40
BROTHERS OF METAL: ecco il video di ''Prophecy Of Ragnarock''
06/11/2018 - 17:03
CONCEPTION: diffuso il singolo 'Re Conception'
06/11/2018 - 16:55
BURNING WITCHES: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
06/11/2018 - 16:44
A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH: a gennaio il terzo disco, ecco i dettagli
06/11/2018 - 16:28
CORPSEFUCKING ART: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo disco
06/11/2018 - 11:32
VIOLBLAST: disponibile il video di 'Trivialization of Murder'
06/11/2018 - 11:20
DARK HORIZON: annunciano il nuovo cantante
06/11/2018 - 11:11
SHIBALBA: ascolta il secondo singolo da 'Stars Al-Med Hum'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     