BROTHERS OF METAL: ecco il video di ''Prophecy Of Ragnarock''

Gli heavy/power metallers svedesi Brothers Of Metal hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della AFM Records, il video di Prophecy Of Ragnarock. Il brano è la titletrack del loro album di debutto che verrà ristampato dalla casa discografica ed uscirà il 16 novembre dopo che la band lo aveva pubblicato in maniera indipendente nel 2017.
Tracklist:
01. The Death Of The God Of Light
02. Son Of Odin
03. Prophecy Of Ragnarök
04. Defenders Of Valhalla
05. Concerning Norns
06. Yggdrasil
07. Tyr
08. Siblings Of Metal
09. Gods Of War
10. Freya
11. The Mead Song
12. Sleipnir
13. Fire Blood And Steel
14. We Believe in Metal