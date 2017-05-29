FESTERDAY: i dettagli del disco di debutto e un brano

|
La Season Of Mist ha diffuso i dettagli riguardo Iihtallan, l'album di debutto della formazione death metal Festerday in uscita il 4 gennaio.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Last Night of the Earth
2. Edible Excrement
3. Tongues for Rotten Kisses
4. Kill Your Truth
5. Control Not Your Soul
6. Dreaming for the Dead
7. Vomiting Pestilence
8. Flowers of Bones
9. Flowers of Stone
10. Into the Void
11. Constructive Decomposition
12. Gravelove
13. The Human Race Disgrace
14. Your Saliva My Vagina
15. Let Me Entertain Your Entrails
16. Let Me Entertain Your Entrails (redux)
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato l'audio del brano Edible Excrement.