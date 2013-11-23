RAGNAROK: al lavoro sul nuovo album

|
A due anni dall'uscita di Psychopathology, i blackster Ragnarok comunicano di essere attualmente impegnati con le registrazioni del nuovo e nono album della carriera. La band si trova presso gli Endarker Studio insieme al produttore Devo (Marduk), che ha già lavorato ai precedenti Psychopathology (2016), Malediction (2012) e Collectors of the King (2010). Jontho, frontman della band, dichiara:
"Why change something that works? We know the studio so well by now and how good the facilities are, and, after three albums, Devo really understands what Ragnarok wants and how we work. He’s a great producer and we’re really looking forward to seeing what he does the new material".
I Ragnarok hanno già ultimato le registrazioni delle parti strumentali e si apprestano a procedere con le sezioni vocali, programmate per gennaio. Maggiori dettagli saranno svelati a breve.