MARK DEUTROM: ascolta 'Nothing Out There' dal nuovo album in arrivo a gennaio

è possibile ascoltare in anteprima Nothing Out There
, nuovo singolo che il polistrumentista texano Mark Deutrom
ha estratto dal suo nuovo album The Blue Bird
. Il disco, secondo quanto annunciato, sarà disponibile via Season Of Mist
a partire dal 4 gennaio 2019.
Ecco di lato la copertina di The Blue Bird
e di seguito la tracklist:1. No Space (1:29)
2. Futurist Manifesto (2:05)
3. Radiant Gravity (3:30)
4. O Ye Of Little Faith (7:02)
5. Our Revels Now Are Ended (1:17)
6. Hell Is a City (6:11)
7. Somnambulist (7:02)
8. Through the Ringing Cedars (1:40)
9. They Have Won (4:09)
10. The Happiness Machine (4:17)
11. Nothing Out There (5:17)
In basso è riportato The Happiness Machine
, primo estratto: