VENOM: a dicembre il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
10/11/2018 - 11:20 (168 letture)

Rik bay area thrash
Sabato 10 Novembre 2018, 14.51.19
5
... attendiamo fiduciosi 😉... Per chi è cresciuto musicalmente anche con i loro album ( i primi tre per capirci 😉, è pur sempre una bella notizia 😉
thrasher
Sabato 10 Novembre 2018, 13.26.25
4
Anacronistici
Masterburner
Sabato 10 Novembre 2018, 12.40.38
3
Incredibile quanto sia ancora in forma il buon Cronos
gianmarco
Sabato 10 Novembre 2018, 12.29.29
2
From the Very Depths mi aveva entusiasmato , anche il MCD /EP seguente. Spero che mi entusiasmi anche questo.
lisablack
Sabato 10 Novembre 2018, 11.52.58
1
Bene...!!
