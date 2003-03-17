VENOM: a dicembre il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli

|
Il prossimo 14 dicembre la Spinefarm Records pubblicherà Storm The Gates, il quindicesimo disco in studio dei Venom di Cronos, che sarà disponibile in formato CD e digitale.
Le versioni in LP ed MC saranno pubblicate ad inizio 2019; ecco di sefuito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
01. Bring Out Your Dead
02. Notorious
03. I Dark Lord
04. 100 Miles To Hell
05. Dark Night (Of The Soul)
06. Beaten To A Pulp
07. Destroyer
08. The Mighty Have Fallen
09. Over My Dead Body
10. Suffering Dictates
11. We The Loud
12. Immortal
13. Storm The Gates