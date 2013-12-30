KANE ROBERTS: ascolta un brano dal suo nuovo album solista

|
Kane Roberts, ex chitarrista di Alice Cooper, ha reso disponibile tramite il canale YouTube della Frontiers Music srl, l'audio di Forever Out Of Place. Il brano è il primo singolo proveniente dal suo nuovo album solista, The New Normal, in uscita il 25 gennaio dell'anno prossimo.
Tracklist:
01. King Of The World (Feat. Nita Strauss)
02. Wonderful
03. Beginning Of The End (Feat. Alice Cooper, Alissa White-Gluz, Aoyama Hideki, Kip Winger)
04. Who We Are (Feat. Katt Franich)
05. Forever Out Of Place (Feat. Kip Winger)
06. Leave This World Behind
07. The Lion’s Share (Feat. Kip Winger)
08. Leave Me In The Dark
09. Above And Beyond (Feat. Kip Winger)
10. Wrong