STAY TUNED: a breve un nuovo album di beneficenza, ecco il primo brano online

|
Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è l'audio di Fading Away, brano degli Stay Tuned, ovvero il progetto del polistrumentista australiano Bernhard Welz. Questa canzone fà parte del nuovo omonimo album che uscirà il 30 novembre per la earMUSIC ed il ricavato sarà devoluto in beneficenza per il Linda McCartney Fundraising Centre.
Tracklist:
1. Jazz Police (feat. Mark King, Ian Paice, Steve Morse, Suzi Quatro)
2. Fading Away (feat. Ian Gillan, Dan McCafferty, Mark King)
3. Let The Stars Shine On You (feat. Steve Lukather)
4. Traffic Night (feat. Don Airey, Steve Morse, Carl Sentance)
5. I Don't Believe That Rock'n'Roll Is Out
6. Empathy (feat. Jeff Scott Soto)
7. Yound Free And Deadly
8. It's Just A Long Way (feat. Carl Sentance)
9. Always Behind You (feat. Mark King)
10. Believe Me (feat. Roger Glover)
11. Secret Land (feat. Don Airey, Carl Sentance)
12. Wanna Give You My Lovin'
13. Drum Jam (Live 2002) (feat. Ian Paice)
14. Child In Time (Live 2009) (feat. Jon Lord)