10/11/18
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
XLive Premiere

12/11/18
IN AUTUMN
Greyerg

13/11/18
NODE
Propheta

16/11/18
AMON AMARTH
The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm

16/11/18
SKULL PIT
Skull Pit

16/11/18
THE TANGENT
Proxy

16/11/18
AFIRE
On The Road From Nowhere

16/11/18
ARTILLERY
The Face Of Fear

16/11/18
DIVINE ASCENSION
The Uncovering

16/11/18
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

CONCERTI

10/11/18
DIAMOND HEAD + JUNKYARD DRIVE
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)

10/11/18
MYSTIFIER + CRAVEN IDOL
PADIGLIONE 14 - TORINO

10/11/18
TAAKE + ENISUM + DEWFALL + KYTERION
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

10/11/18
OVERKHAOS + LA BOTTEGA DEL TEMPO A VAPORE
EVILUTION CLUB - ACERRA (NA)

10/11/18
BEYOND CREATION + GUESTS
REVOLVER - SAN DONA DI PIAVE (VE)

10/11/18
GLENN HUGHES
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

10/11/18
GENUS ORDINIS DEI + GHOST OF MARY
SALENTO FUN PARK - MESAGNE (BR)

10/11/18
NETHERBLADE + HYPERBLAST
ROCK'N'ROLL CLUB - MILANO

10/11/18
SECRET SPHERE + GUESTS
DEFRAG - ROMA

10/11/18
A TEAR BEYOND
GRIND HOUSE CLUB - PADOVA
STAY TUNED: a breve un nuovo album di beneficenza, ecco il primo brano online
10/11/2018 - 19:32 (30 letture)

10/11/2018 - 19:32
STAY TUNED: a breve un nuovo album di beneficenza, ecco il primo brano online
10/11/2018 - 19:22
KANE ROBERTS: ascolta un brano dal suo nuovo album solista
10/11/2018 - 19:16
DEVIL`S HAND: in streaming il nuovo singolo
10/11/2018 - 13:21
ASHES OF ARES: ecco il video del brano 'The Alien'
10/11/2018 - 13:15
CRIPPLE BASTARDS: tutto 'La Fine Cresce Da Dentro' ascoltabile in streaming
10/11/2018 - 12:01
LACUNA COIL: disponibile un altro estratto dal nuovo DVD
10/11/2018 - 11:20
VENOM: a dicembre il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
10/11/2018 - 11:07
MARK DEUTROM: ascolta 'Nothing Out There' dal nuovo album in arrivo a gennaio
10/11/2018 - 10:59
GHOSTHEART NEBULA: online il lyric video di 'Elegy of the Fall'
10/11/2018 - 10:45
BOLTHORN: nel roster della Broken Bones Records, a dicembre il debutto
10/11/2018 - 10:38
VEONITY: ecco il lyric video di 'Outcasts of Eden'
 
