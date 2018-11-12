RAVENOUS DEATH: a gennaio uscirà l'album di debutto, ecco i dettagli e un brano

|
Uscirà il 21 gennaio 2019 per la Memento Mori Chapters of an Evil Transition, full-length d'esordio dei deathster messicani Ravenous Death. L'album, che seguirà di due anni la demo Ominous Deathcult, è stato missato e masterizzato da Javier Felez presso i Moontower Studios. La copertina, riportata a sinistra, è a cura di Mörtuus.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist e il primo brano estratto Harvesting Hate:
1. Prelude to Evilness
2. Doomed to Exist
3. Harvesting Hate
4. Evil Dementia (The Voices of the Nobodies)
5. Awakening of the Damned
6. Cursed Origin
7. Initiation Ritual
8. The Sinister Being
9. Massacre Cult
10. Soul Consumed by the Occult