GLORYFUL: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco

|
E' prevista per il prossimo 18 gennaio l'uscita di Cult of Sedna, il nuovo album dei Gloryful che verrà pubblicato da Massacre Records.
Il disco è stato missato e masterizzato da Jörg Uken, mentre l'artwork che potrete vedere qui alla vostra sinistra è opera di Axel Hermann. Il lavoro sarà distribuito in formato CD, LP in versione limitata e download digitale, oltre che ovviamente reso disponibile in streaming.
Di seguito potrete leggere la tracklist.
Cult Of Sedna
The Oath
Brothers In Arms
Void Of Tomorrow
The Hunt
True ‘Til Death
When The Union Calls On Me
Desert Stranger
My Sacrifice
Sinners & Saints
Into The Next Chapte