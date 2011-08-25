DECEASED: tutto 'Ghostly White' ascoltabile in streaming

Collegandosi qui
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima nella sua interezza Ghostly White
, nuovo e ottavo album dei deathster Deceased
in uscita domani 16 novembre via Hells Headbangers
.
Il disco vedrà l'ultima partecipazione del batterista Dave ''Scarface'' Castillo
, scomparso pochi giorni fa per cause non del tutto chiarite (qui
la notizia).Ghostly White
- Tracklist:1. Mrs. Allardyce
2. Germ of Distorted Lore
3. A Palpation's Warning
4. To Serve the Insane
5. Endless Well
6. The Shivers
7. Thoughts of a Leaking Brain
8. Pale Surroundings