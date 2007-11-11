APOCALYPTICA: a dicembre pubblicheranno il nuovo live CD/DVD

|
Per celebrare il ventennale dall'uscita di Plays Metallica By Four Cellos, disco che ha portato gli Apocalyptica a guadagnarsi il successo musicale vendendo più di 1.5 milioni di copie in tutto il mondo, la band ha deciso di pubblicare Apocalyptica Plays Metallica by Four Cellos - A Live Performance, che verrà distribuito in doppio CD e DVD, così come in formato digitale, il prossimo 7 dicembre.
Il lavoro raccoglierà in DVD ben due ore di registrazione del live che si è tenuto nel castello di Olavinlinna in occasione del Finnish Savonlinna Opera Festival, mentre nel CD saranno inclusi i tre show sold-out suonati al Tavastia club di Helsinki lo scorso settembre.
Di seguito potrete leggere la tracklist:
CD 1: (Full Album “Plays Metallica By Four Cellos” Live)
1. Enter Sandman
2. Master Of Puppets
3. Harvester Of Sorrow
4. The Unforgiven
5. Sad But True
6. Creeping Death
7. Wherever I May Roam
8. Welcome Home
CD 2: (Further Metallica songs Live)
1. Fade To Black
2. For Whom The Bell Tolls
3. Fight Fire With Fire
4. Until It Sleeps
5. Orion
6. Escape
7. Battery
8. Seek & Destroy
Encore:
9. Nothing Else Matters
10. One
DVD:
Set 1: Full Album “Plays Metallica By Four Cellos” Live
1. Enter Sandman
2. Master Of Puppets
3. Harvester Of Sorrow
4. The Unforgiven
5. Sad But True
6. Creeping Death
7. Wherever I May Roam
8. Welcome Home
Set 2: Further Metallica songs Live
1. Fade To Black
2. For Whom The Bell Tolls
3. Fight Fire With Fire
4. Until It Sleeps
5. Orion
6. Escape
7. Battery
8. Seek & Destroy
Encore:
9. Nothing Else Matters
10. One