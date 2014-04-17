RED ELEVEN: nuovo album nel 2019, ecco il singolo

|
Il quintetto alternative rock finlandese dei Red Eleven presenta ora il lyric video di Terminus, riportato in basso. La canzone è il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo album della band, in uscita nel 2019.
Il gruppo dichiara:
"The album has been under work for a while and it's the first album with current line-up. Our live show stamina has been tested with a recently ended mini tour and feedback has been more than positive. It's amazing to see that both we and the audience enjoy the show to the max. Next year there are some great things to come but more about that later on".
Prossimamente saranno svelati i dettagli del disco in arrivo.