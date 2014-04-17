      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Red Eleven
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/11/18
CHAPEL OF DISEASE
...And As We Have Seen The Storm, We Have Embraced The Eye

23/11/18
EMBRYONIC CELLS
Horizon

23/11/18
CORPSESSED
Impetus of Death

23/11/18
UNEARTH
Extinction(s)

23/11/18
KALIDIA
The Frozen Throne

23/11/18
TRAGODIA
Before the Fall

23/11/18
BLADE KILLER
High Risk

23/11/18
WARPATH
Filthy Bastard Culture

23/11/18
SONS OF LAZARETH
Blue Skies Back To Grey

23/11/18
SHIBALBA
Stars Al-Med Hum

CONCERTI

23/11/18
MUDHONEY + PLEASE THE TREES
SANTERIA SOCIAL CLUB - MILANO

23/11/18
METHEDRAS
THE OLD JESSE - SARONNO

23/11/18
CORELEONI + UNDERSKIN + REDEEM
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

23/11/18
PUNITION BABEK + LAST RITES + ASTRAL FIRE
EXENZIA - PRATO

23/11/18
GAME OVER + VEXOVOID + DEFIANT CULT
PIKA FUTURE CLUB - VERONA

24/11/18
TESSERACT + BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME + PLINI
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA

24/11/18
ASPHYX
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

24/11/18
NOTHING
LOCOMOTIV - BOLOGNA

24/11/18
NECROMASS + GUESTS
DEFRAG - ROMA

24/11/18
THE NECROMANCERS
FREAKOUT - BOLOGNA
RED ELEVEN: nuovo album nel 2019, ecco il singolo
23/11/2018 - 11:28 (22 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/11/2018 - 11:28
RED ELEVEN: nuovo album nel 2019, ecco il singolo
05/06/2014 - 18:21
RED ELEVEN: lyric video online
17/04/2014 - 11:05
RED ELEVEN: firma con Lifeforce Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/11/2018 - 12:02
THE OSSUARY: tornano a gennaio con 'Southern Funeral'
23/11/2018 - 11:46
...AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD: concerto speciale il 23 febbraio a Bologna
23/11/2018 - 11:38
PROLIFERHATE: online il video del singolo 'Naked Monstrosity'
23/11/2018 - 11:18
HOLLOW: tornano dopo vent'anni col nuovo album 'Between Eternities of Darkness'
23/11/2018 - 11:14
FEDRESPOR: presentato il singolo ''Fra En Vugge I Fjellet''
23/11/2018 - 11:09
OTHISMOS: presentano il singolo 'Hymn of Victory'
23/11/2018 - 11:02
WARPATH: ecco il video di ''St. Nihil''
23/11/2018 - 10:59
TOTHEM: live il 30 novembre a Roma con gli Hellish Pain
23/11/2018 - 10:57
GRAFVITNIR: in streaming la premiere di un nuovo brano
23/11/2018 - 10:49
KENOSIS: ecco un brano dall'EP di debutto
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     